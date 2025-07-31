Advertisement
Why Joseph Parker is destined to be robbed of undisputed title shot against Oleksandr Usyk

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Kiwi champion boxer Joseph Parker talks to Mike Hosking about his next career move and whether a world championship bout is on the cards. Video / Newstalk ZB
Joseph Parker must wait two weeks to definitively learn whether Oleksandr Usyk will agree to a mandated world title showdown.

But, in his heart of hearts, the Kiwi heavyweight knows he will be robbed of his chance to challenge for the treasured undisputed crown.

Parker has ticked every possible box

