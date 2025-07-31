Joseph Parker must wait two weeks to definitively learn whether Oleksandr Usyk will agree to a mandated world title showdown.
But, in his heart of hearts, the Kiwi heavyweight knows he will be robbed of his chance to challenge for the treasured undisputed crown.
Parker has ticked every possible boxto position himself for a crack at unbeaten Ukrainian kingpin Usyk, who once again captured the four recognised heavyweight titles (WBO, WBC, IBF, WBA) by flooring Daniel Dubois at Wembley two weeks ago to confirm his presence among the sport’s pantheon.
Parker’s team, led by manager David Higgins, has implored Usyk to reinstate respect to the heavyweight division and choosing legacy over riches by rewarding the rightful next in line to challenge for the mantle.
Unfortunately for Parker, though, elite heavyweight boxing is anything but meritorious.
Power presides with a select ruling class, namely Saudi Arabian royal family member Turki Alalshikh whose net worth is estimated at $2.8 billion.
Alalshikh’s wealth has drastically altered the sport by throwing obscene purses to convince the best boxers to fight the best. Such unparalleled influence also means whoever Alalshikh wants to see trade blows, he gets.
And with Saudi power brokers and Riyadh Season declaring they have “no interest” in Usyk v Parker, there is next to no chance it will happen.
The reality is Parker has never been one of Alalshikh’s favoured fighters.
At the start of his giant-killing run, Parker was offered Deontay Wilder under the assumption the American would knock out the Kiwi to set up the then long-touted face off with Anthony Joshua.
Supremely confident and seemingly on the cusp of confirming his status as a transformed champion, Parker was dudded again with Dubois pulling out to protect his path to a hugely lucrative undisputed fight with Usyk.
Offered a list of replacements for Dubois, Parker selected the most menacing in Martin Bakole, the bogeyman of the division. He duly stopped the out-of-shape Bakole inside two rounds to send another statement of intent.
At every turn, Parker has consistently defied the odds and matchmakers to deliver everything asked of him – yet the ultimate reward in the form of challenging Usyk for all the marbles remains frustratingly beyond reach.
Rather than square off with Parker, Usyk is instead widely expected to let the WBO’s 30-day negotiations lapse in favour of waiting for a third fight with Tyson Fury.
Perhaps that’s partly because Parker, with his hand speed and work-rate, presents an entirely different prospect to the series of big British heavyweights – Derek Chisora, Joshua (twice), Fury (twice) and Dubois (twice) – Usyk has cleaned out.
But at 38-years-old and having signalled retirement is imminent, Usyk is also eyeing his most lucrative last dances.
While the boxing world is far from clamouring for a Fury trilogy after Usyk’s convincing victory in their second bout last December, a promotion with the self-titled Gypsy King would present millions more than facing Parker despite his growing profile.
Parker is near certain to be passed over for an undisputed fight but it’s not all bad news.
Usyk will be forced to vacate the WBO crown, leaving Parker to contest the same world title he held from 2016-2018 unless he’s elevated to champion from interim status.
Parker is committed to a lucrative two-fight deal with Queensberry which leaves promoter Frank Warren under pressure to deliver a headline title fight.
Parker’s likely route to the WBO title could therefore come in a rematch with Joshua, if he backs himself to rebound from his brutal loss to Dubois last September, or a third fight with Chisora.
With mounting talk Joshua may seek a cash cow clash with YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, Parker against Chisora may emerge as the favoured option.
Rising British prospect Moses Itauma, the WBO’s No 1 ranked contender behind Parker, is another leading option but the undefeated 20-year-old is booked to fight Dillian Whyte in Riyadh on August 16, and Alalshikh has then suggested he may face Bakole.
The highly political, big business boxing world is destined to deny Parker his claims to challenge Usyk for the four-belt undisputed status but his path to the WBO title will soon become clear.