Once Usyk stopped Dubois for a second time in their rematch, Parker jumped in the ring and, in his typically respectful manner, called on the champion to accept his challenge next.

Despite the WBO ordering a 30-day negotiation period for Usyk to agree to fight Parker, the likelihood of that eventuating appears slim to none.

There is no disputing Parker, the WBO’s mandatory challenger, is next in line for Usyk. Hall of Fame boxers Lennox Lewis and Roy Jones Jr are among the high profile figures to endorse Parker’s claims.

“I don’t see anyone in the division beating [Usyk] right now but I think Joseph Parker has the best chance,” Lewis said. “He’s been waiting for his chance and deserves the next fight.”

Parker’s team, led by manager David Higgins, has implored Usyk to reinstate respect to the heavyweight division and choosing legacy over riches by rewarding the rightful next in line to challenge for the mantle.

Unfortunately for Parker, though, elite heavyweight boxing is anything but meritorious.

Power presides with a select ruling class, namely Saudi Arabian royal family member Turki Alalshikh whose net worth is estimated at $2.8 billion.

Alalshikh’s wealth has drastically altered the sport by throwing obscene purses to convince the best boxers to fight the best. Such unparalleled influence also means whoever Alalshikh wants to see trade blows, he gets.

And with Saudi power brokers and Riyadh Season declaring they have “no interest” in Usyk v Parker, there is next to no chance it will happen.

The reality is Parker has never been one of Alalshikh’s favoured fighters.

At the start of his giant-killing run, Parker was offered Deontay Wilder under the assumption the American would knock out the Kiwi to set up the then long-touted face off with Anthony Joshua.

Parker, having ruined those plans to shut out Wilder, was then fed to man mountain Zhilei Zhang, one of the biggest punching heavyweights, again under the pretence the Chinese powerhouse would prevail.

Parker instead displayed his resilience to twice rise from the canvas and outwork Zhang for a victory on points.

Last February, Parker’s chance to contest a second world title – nine years after he claimed the WBO crown – finally arrived when he was pitted against Dubois.

Supremely confident and seemingly on the cusp of confirming his status as a transformed champion, Parker was dudded again with Dubois pulling out to protect his path to a hugely lucrative undisputed fight with Usyk.

Joseph Parker celebrates his knockout win over Martin Bakole. Photo / Matchroom Boxing.

Offered a list of replacements for Dubois, Parker selected the most menacing in Martin Bakole, the bogeyman of the division. He duly stopped the out-of-shape Bakole inside two rounds to send another statement of intent.

At every turn, Parker has consistently defied the odds and matchmakers to deliver everything asked of him – yet the ultimate reward in the form of challenging Usyk for all the marbles remains frustratingly beyond reach.

Rather than square off with Parker, Usyk is instead widely expected to let the WBO’s 30-day negotiations lapse in favour of waiting for a third fight with Tyson Fury.

Perhaps that’s partly because Parker, with his hand speed and work-rate, presents an entirely different prospect to the series of big British heavyweights – Derek Chisora, Joshua (twice), Fury (twice) and Dubois (twice) – Usyk has cleaned out.

But at 38-years-old and having signalled retirement is imminent, Usyk is also eyeing his most lucrative last dances.

While the boxing world is far from clamouring for a Fury trilogy after Usyk’s convincing victory in their second bout last December, a promotion with the self-titled Gypsy King would present millions more than facing Parker despite his growing profile.

Parker is near certain to be passed over for an undisputed fight but it’s not all bad news.

Usyk will be forced to vacate the WBO crown, leaving Parker to contest the same world title he held from 2016-2018 unless he’s elevated to champion from interim status.

Parker is committed to a lucrative two-fight deal with Queensberry which leaves promoter Frank Warren under pressure to deliver a headline title fight.

Parker’s likely route to the WBO title could therefore come in a rematch with Joshua, if he backs himself to rebound from his brutal loss to Dubois last September, or a third fight with Chisora.

With mounting talk Joshua may seek a cash cow clash with YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, Parker against Chisora may emerge as the favoured option.

Rising British prospect Moses Itauma, the WBO’s No 1 ranked contender behind Parker, is another leading option but the undefeated 20-year-old is booked to fight Dillian Whyte in Riyadh on August 16, and Alalshikh has then suggested he may face Bakole.

The highly political, big business boxing world is destined to deny Parker his claims to challenge Usyk for the four-belt undisputed status but his path to the WBO title will soon become clear.

