Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois to become the undisputed heavyweight champion again. Photo / Getty Images

Oleksandr Usyk cemented his status as the outstanding heavyweight of his generation with an emphatic fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois in their undisputed world title bout at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Victory saw Ukraine’s Usyk extend his unbeaten professional record to 24 fights as the WBA, WBC and WBO champion added his British opponent’s IBF belt to his collection.

It’s the second time he has been crowned undisputed heavyweight champion, after beating Tyson Fury with all the belts on the line in May 2024 before vacating the IBF title soon after.

Usyk dominated the opening four rounds and, early in the fifth, he dropped Dubois to the canvas.

Moments later, he finished the fight in decisive fashion after a trademark left hook left his British rival unable to beat the count one minute and 52 seconds into the round.