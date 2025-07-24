Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Oleksandr Usyk v Joseph Parker: Undisputed world heavyweight champion ordered to fight Kiwi

AFP
Quick Read

Joseph Parker celebrates his knockout win over Martin Bakole. Photo / Matchroom Boxing.

Joseph Parker celebrates his knockout win over Martin Bakole. Photo / Matchroom Boxing.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Oleksandr Usyk has been ordered by the WBO to face New Zealander Joseph Parker in a mandatory heavyweight title defence.

The Ukrainian was crowned undisputed world heavyweight champion on Saturday after beating Daniel Dubois in a fifth-round stoppage at Wembley Stadium.

The victory, sealed when he left the Briton on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save