Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Usyk v Dubois: Joseph Parker should be next for Oleksandr Usyk, promoter Frank Warren says

Joseph Parker celebrates his knockout win over Martin Bakole in February. Photo / Matchroom Boxing

If Oleksandr Usyk is to defend his throne as heavyweight boxing’s undisputed champion, Joseph Parker is at the front of the queue lining up to challenge him.

The 38-year-old Ukrainian reclaimed his status as undisputed champion on Sunday morning with a fifth-round knockout win over Daniel Dubois.

It saw Usyk add the IBF belt back into his collection, having vacated it soon after first becoming undisputed champion with a split decision win over another Brit, Tyson Fury, last May.

Now, Usyk finds himself in a similar position for his future in the ring.

“The first defence will be of his title, that will be the WBO belt and that will be against Joe Parker. That, again, could be a great fight,” Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren said following Sunday’s bout.