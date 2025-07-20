Oleksandr Usyk (right) knocked out Daniel Dubois to become the undisputed heavyweight champion again. Photo / Getty Images

“The WBO have ordered that fight, and that fight will have to happen or he will have to vacate the title.”

In March, the WBO ordered negotiations to begin for a bout between Usyk and New Zealand’s Parker, the interim champion, however the body received a petition to allow Usyk to fight Dubois for undisputed status.

WBO president Gustavo Olivieri confirmed in late April it was in the sport’s best interests to allow the bout to happen prior to discharging the mandatory obligation.

Olivieri also clarified that Parker would remain at the front of the queue to challenge the winner, and it is expected the WBO will order purse bids for a bout between Usyk and Parker.

Parker is the logical choice for Usyk’s next challenger, as the 33-year-old former WBO champion is riding a six-fight winning streak that includes top-ranked names such as Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Martin Bakole.

“As a fan, I’d like to see the Joe Parker fight,” Warren said.

“Joe deserves it, he’s on a run himself similar to what Daniel was on, and that’s the fight that has been ordered. One way or another, it will either happen or Joe will fight for the vacant title.”

However, Usyk is not without his suitors.

Speaking in the ring after his win over Dubois, Usyk listed Parker, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua as possible opponents for his next outing, while several fans and pundits – including Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia‘s General Entertainment Authority – have suggested rising British heavyweight Moses Itauma should be the next to step into the ring with the undisputed champion.

Itauma, 20, has been impressive through his unbeaten 12-bout professional career to date, but is currently booked to take on Dillian Whyte in Saudi Arabia in August.

Speaking to Sky Sports UK, Parker’s manager David Higgins said it would be an outrage if Usyk did not fight the Kiwi next.

“The whole world wants to see Parker fight for a world title,” Higgins said.

“He’s been in the queue for a long time. He’s a frontrunner. He’s mandatory with the WBO. It’s great to hear Frank Warren saying Parker next. It’s great to hear experts like Lennox Lewis saying Parker next.

“I think it would be an outrage if he didn’t get the shot. It’s not really fair.”

