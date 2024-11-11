Ubayd Haider. Photo / Facebook Ubayd Haider

Fijian boxer Ubayd Haider, who collapsed and fell into a coma after his fight with China’s Runqi Zhou last month, has died.

Haider, formerly known as Nathan Singh, lost by TKO to Australia-based Runqi during their IBO Asia Pacific Super Featherweight title fight on October 26.

The 25-year-old boxer collapsed after the fight and was admitted to Lautoka Aspen Hospital on the same night.

“Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return,” his elder brother, Sebastian Singh, wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, adding, “R I P …. See you on the other side, love you my bro. You’ll always be remembered !!! (sic).”

His opponent Runqi also expressed his condolences.