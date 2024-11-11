Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Boxing
Updated

Fijian boxer Ubayd Haider dies after being knocked out in IBO Asia Pacific title fight

RNZ
2 mins to read
Ubayd Haider. Photo / Facebook Ubayd Haider

Ubayd Haider. Photo / Facebook Ubayd Haider

Fijian boxer Ubayd Haider, who collapsed and fell into a coma after his fight with China’s Runqi Zhou last month, has died.

Haider, formerly known as Nathan Singh, lost by TKO to Australia-based Runqi during their IBO Asia Pacific Super Featherweight title fight on October 26.

The 25-year-old boxer collapsed after the fight and was admitted to Lautoka Aspen Hospital on the same night.

“Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return,” his elder brother, Sebastian Singh, wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, adding, “R I P …. See you on the other side, love you my bro. You’ll always be remembered !!! (sic).”

His opponent Runqi also expressed his condolences.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Rest In Peace to Ubayd Haider, he was a fighter till the end. condolences and deepest sympathies to his family and the people of Fiji (sic),” he wrote in a post in the Fiji Boxing Updaes group, which has almost 53,000 members.

Local media reported that he suffered a brain haemorrhage and had undergone urgent brain surgery.

Last week, his father told RNZ Pacific that Haider was unresponsive, and his family was hopeful he would make it out of the coma.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fiji’s Boxing Commission had announced that it had launched an inquiry surrounding the circumstances that led to the boxer being hospitalised.

The commission’s chair told local media that the fight was sanctioned by the International Boxing Organisation under South Pacific Boxing Promotions.



Save

Latest from Boxing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Boxing