Despite his setback against Zinad, Pampellone maintained his status in the IBF’s top 10 which, as circumstances have transpired, affords him the chance to fight Wallace in Australia next month, with the winner earning the right to progress to challenge Artur Beterbiev for his light heavyweight world title.

Pampellone’s coach Isaac Peach is determined to ensure his charge makes amends to seize a rare crack at redemption.

“I thought we may have to have another fight or two to get back there. We’ve had a bit of fortune fall in our lap,” Peach said.

“Things worked out really well in the sense that the guy who beat us went straight on to fight Dmitrii Bivol and he lost so he’s been kicked out of the rankings and that No 2 spot is up for grabs again.

“Jerome didn’t have the best of nights and Malik, credit to him, had a really good night. Jerome is an absolute beast. In this fight you’re going to have an aggressive version of Jerome. He’s got a lot to prove. Losing that last world title eliminator was really devastating for all of us, especially Jerome. You’re going to see a really hungry, ferocious Jerome.

“Conor Wallace is a good fighter. We’ve got a lot of respect for him. He was No 5 in the world as an amateur at one stage. He’s had one loss as well. He’s ranked sixth in the world. It’s a huge fight. They think they’re going to win. We think we’re going to win. Whoever turns up on the night and executes their game plan will win and go on to fight for a world title.”

Pampellone and Wallace share two previous opponents in New Zealand’s Auimatagi Jnr and French-born Faris Chevalier. The Kiwi performed better in both bouts, with a first-round stoppage and unanimous decision victory comparing favourably to Wallace’s results to suggest he should carry confidence into the most important fight of his career.

As a southpaw, though, Wallace could be an awkward prospect.

Pampellone and Peach will travel to Australia this Friday for a week of sparring as banking invaluable rounds against southpaw fighters in Auckland is challenging.

“Jerome is fit and firing so things are looking really good for us. Southpaw or orthodox it doesn’t matter, we’ve got a job to do,” Peach said. “When you get to the top in this game you’ve got to take your opportunities. We didn’t take the last one, we’ve got to take this one.”

In an ideal world, Pampellone won’t leave his fate in the judges’ hands against Wallace.

“We’re going to Australia, they don’t like Kiwis, so we’re going to knock him out. We have to. It’s as simple as that,” Peach said.

Rectify his last defeat by getting past Wallace, and a world title shot awaits Pampellone.

“Beterbiev, that’s who we want. To fight for a world title you want to fight the best.”



