Titi Motusaga (L) will take on fellow rising Kiwi David Nyika (R) in Melbourne. Photos / Photosport

When opportunity came knocking, Titi Motusaga answered.

The rising cruiserweight boxer was in training camp for a bout in August when his coach approached him with another fight on offer.

It was on the undercard for the undisputed lightweight title rematch between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr in Melbourne on October 16 – against fellow rising Kiwi David Nyika.

Motusaga did not waste time in letting his coach know his thoughts.

"He asked how I'd feel about fighting David. "I was like 'David?' and he said Nyika. I was just like 'yo, let's go'," Motusaga recalls.

It was the sort of response his coach had hoped to get, as he was then told if he had any trepidation about the bout, his team would turn it down.

"I just saw it as an opportunity to get my name out there, get some more exposure and just to make a statement. Who wouldn't want to be on that Kambosos card? I can't wait."

Motusaga, who trains out of Auckland's City Kickboxing gym, won his bout in August, and quickly turned his attention to the opportunity that lay ahead.

Since turning professional in early 2021, Motusaga has amassed a 4-0 record with three wins coming inside the distance – a record identical to that of Nyika's.

The bout in Melbourne won't be the first time the two have thrown down. Motusaga says he and Nyika have sparred in the past, back in 2016 when Motusaga was only fighting in corporate bouts.

"He gave me a lesson, ay," he says. "But that was ages ago.

"That was the only time I did rounds; I only did two rounds with him and...yeah, it was a good eye-opener."

The bout against Nyika will be a big step up in competition for Motusaga, who has yet to take on an opponent with a winning record. While Nyika has had a stronger schedule, Motusaga shapes up as arguably his toughest professional test to date.

While he is aware of the calibre of opponent he is up against, Motusaga says he is excited to test his ability against such a strong counterpart and prove his own abilities on a big stage.

"Not many people get an opportunity like this when you're boxing," he says. "Sometimes it takes a while before you can get onto cards like these, so I thought I'd just take it and run with it. Five years from now, I don't want to look back and say I should have taken that fight; let's get it on.

"David has done a lot for New Zealand boxing. Two-time Commonwealth gold, a bronze medal at the Olympics – he was even our flagbearer too - he's done heaps; respect to his achievements. But I'm looking forward to the challenge. I know he's going to be levels above the people that I've fought before. No discredit to those guys, but I know he's on another level and I'm there to prove I'm on that level too."

Motusaga's City Kickboxing heavyweight teammate Hemi Ahio will also be appearing on the card, which will be broadcast free-to-air by TVNZ.