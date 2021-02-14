Boxing: Sonny Bill Williams reportedly set to return to ring after six-year absence

Sonny Bill Williams during his last professional bout in 2015. Photo / Getty

The next chapter in Sonny Bill Williams' sporting career is set to take place within the world of boxing with the cross-code superstar reportedly booking himself in for two fights in 2021.

Williams, who last fought professionally in the ring in 2015 and currently holds an undefeated record in seven pro bouts, will face former AFL hardman Barry Hall after a warm-up fight in April according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Both fighters will appear on the same card in April as they look to shake off any rust from a lack of sporting competition in 2020, though the venue, date and opponents are still being finalised.

The 44-year-old Hall, considered by many to be one of the AFL's greatest modern players, has appeared in just one fight in his boxing career - a controversial draw against rugby league legend Paul Gallen in 2019.

Williams' promoter Khoder Nasser and Hall's counterpart Danny Green have expressed their commitment to making the two-fight deal happen.

"Sonny is really excited about the idea of fighting Barry, Khoder tells me," Green told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Both these guys don't want to lose to each other. They have both requested they have a fight beforehand, so why don't we put them on the same show?

"It's great from a viewership perspective and ensures both athletes are in the best condition when they do fight each other."

Green expects the star-power of Williams will attract a massive audience for a bout which he believes will be highly competitive.

"The fact that Sonny Bill is going into another sport again, it's going to create a lot of noise and a lot of hype because he is a juggernaut. The fact these two behemoths are going to get in there and get it on, it's very exciting.

"Sonny Bill has also proven himself as a boxer, he has acquitted himself extremely well. Putting him in against Barry, who proved in his first professional bout that he has got the skills, it is going to be huge."