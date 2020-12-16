Boxing: Paul Gallen beats Mark Hunt in brutal bout, Tim Tszyu dominates Bowyn Morgan with rapid knockout

Paul Gallen beat Mark Hunt by unanimous decison. Photo / Getty

They talked the talk, and boy did they walk the walk.

Paul Gallen and Mark Hunt combined for one hell of a slugfest that lived up to its blockbuster billing on the biggest night on the Australian boxing calendar this year.

Both men landed some seriously heavy blows in a fight that lasted the full six rounds, despite Gallen looking on several occasions like he would lose his feet.

The NRL legend was the more active fighter and showed tremendous heart to come away with a unanimous points victory (58-56 x 2, 59-55).

This was far from the gimmick some cynics may have expected, especially considering Hunt last fought in the UFC in 2018. Every round was action-packed as momentum swung but somehow Gallen survived even when it looked like he was gone after copping some enormous punches from a man more than 24kg heavier.

Hunt landed a huge right hand in the opening round as an existing cut under Gallen's right eye threatened to open up. The former Sharks skipper wobbled badly after eating a clean hook from his 46-year-old opponent in the second and was rocked by another left hand but held one gamely.

Paul Gallen and Mark Hunt trade blows. Photo / Getty

Gallen came out with purpose in the third and was the more active fighter, getting busy as he focused on shortening the distance between himself and Hunt. He worked the MMA icon up against the ropes and unloaded a barrage of body shots and uppercuts, showing tremendous courage and stamina to shrug off his earlier knocks.

It was a similar story in the fourth with Gallen getting on top whenever he got within close range but Hunt took his chances whenever they arrived and once again looked like he would put his rival to sleep with yet another huge left hook that made Gallen stumble. Unsteady on his feet, the footy legend looked like he would tumble at any moment but recovered to land some meaningful shots of his own at the end of the round.

The absorbing war continued in the fifth as both men let their right hands loose. Gallen tagged Hunt then Hunt responded with a monster punch of his own as Gallen wore another painful blow. But the story of the night was Gallen's resilience, continuing to walk forward no matter how much punishment he received and they traded blows until the end when Gallen raised his hands in triumph as the bell sounded.

Later, in the other co-main event, there was far less action as rising Australian star Tim Tszyu knocked out Kiwi Bowyn Morgan with a first-round knockout.

Tszyu took just two minutes to claim victory and defend his IBO Australasian super welterweight title and WBO global super welterweight title.

Here's how the action unfolded in all the fights on the card.