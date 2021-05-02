Boxing: Joseph Parker happy with Derek Chisora rematch to decide clear winner

Cheree Kinnear runs down the results of a massive weekend of sport.

Joseph Parker says the best is yet to come after his first win under new trainer Andy Lee.

The Kiwi heavyweight has conceded he took his "foot off the accelerator" against Derek Chisora but blamed an elbow injury, sustained during the fight, for slowing him down.

Parker won a split decision in Manchester after suffering a knockdown in the first round.

It was the final fight in his deal with Matchroom Boxing and he is now eyeing an immediate re-match with Chisora, while Dillian Whyte and Andy Ruiz are the other possibilities.

The Parker-Chisora fight took place in an empty stadium because of Covid-19 and Parker told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking it was a strange experience.

"It was weird in a stadium with no crowd…I could hear specific voices, I could hear my opponent breathing heavily, it was very weird," he said.

"Usually I can hear the crowd cheering and chanting.

"I haven't watched the fight back yet but I was suffering problems with my right elbow – I think it was caused in the middle rounds.

"I must have taken the foot off the accelerator – the killer instinct sort of kicked in at the end. But I'll have to watch the fight to see what I did wrong."

The outspoken Whyte is among those claiming that Chisora should have been awarded the fight.

Parker conceded it was a very close call, and was unsure how it would go after the 12th and final round.

"It was very hard for us to tell, when the hand was raised I was very happy, very delighted that we got the win," he said.

Joseph Parker punches Derek Chisora during their heavyweight contest in Manchester. Photo / Matchroom Boxing

"I wasn't quite sure…I felt I did enough mid rounds and picked him off with jabs at the end of the fight.

"It was a very close fight. A lot of people are questioning it but I believe I did enough to win.

"From the sound of it they want a rematch, and I'll take that in a heartbeat. A lot of people thought it went my way, a lot of people thought it went his way.

"The only way to solve this problem is to have a rematch and to see who the actual winner was.

"If we can make it on to the undercard of the Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight it would be a great experience, and will be a great fight.

"I want to show exactly why I won the fight in the first place."

Parker will remain in England to train under Lee, who replaced Kevin Barry after Parker's battling win over Junior Fa in Auckland this year.

"I know it will be a long term thing (with Lee)," Parker said.

"I showed glimpses of what I have worked on…it's early days, it's great to get away with the win, and keep progressing.

"I'll stay here to continue training, to work on the things I need to work on, and fight in July or August.

"Hopefully I'll show a lot more improvement in the next fight."

Parker said he would leave the match-making up to his manager David Higgins, as he positions himself for another shot at a world title.

"I don't care who I fight – I just want to be involved in the most exciting fight out there," he said.

"If it is Andy Ruiz I'll take it in a heartbeat…if it is Dillian Whyte I'll take it with both hands. We have to position ourselves for when the belt becomes available."