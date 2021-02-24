Boxing: Joseph Parker and Junior Fa inspire at South Auckland open training event

Heavyweight boxers Joseph Parker and Junior Fa are doing their bit to give back to the community which raised them.

Parker and Fa will go head-to-head in the ring on Saturday night in the highly-anticipated bout billed the 'Fight of the Century'.

As part of a week of promotional events, they attended an open training session at Butterbean HQ Motivation in Manukau, owned by fellow Kiwi boxer Dave 'the Brown Buttabean' Letele.

The community event aimed to inspire the very neighbourhood both fighters are from.

"It's really an amazing opportunity for the pubic to get up close and personal with some stars of world boxing," Letele said. "It's really important for our children to see, especially going through these tough times when you're from deprived neighbourhoods, it's important for kids to see people who have made it out and have succeeded.

Junior Fa. Photo/ Photosport

"When you see guys like Junior and Joseph on the world stage representing us, it can be enough to keep you on the path."

Parker, who grew up in Mangere, reflected on the impact of fighting in his home country.

"Every time I fight around the world and in New Zealand, South Auckland is always mentioned as where I come from and for me, it's great to have two guys from South Auckland ... we're very proud of where we come from," Parker said.

"Junior and I have fought around the world, in the UK and America, but here's no place like fighting at home where you have your family, your friends [and] your supporters.

Joseph Parker and trainer Kevin Barry during the public training session. Photo / Photosport

"My advice to anyone who comes to support and watch us is that anything you want to achieve in life, you can do."

The bout has shaped up as pivotal on in the WBO's heavyweight division, with Parker and Fa ranked at No3 and 5 respectively.

The match up will be broadcast around the world to more than 180 countries and many have suggested there are world title implications involved with it.