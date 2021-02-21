Boxing: 'Big things' in store for winner of Joseph Parker v Junior Fa

A mystery opportunity awaits Joseph Parker, should he beat Junior Fa this weekend.

It's been an upward battle re-climbing the ranks for the Kiwi boxer after losing his WBO heavyweight title to British star Anthony Joshua in 2018.

But Parker's manager David Higgins revealed he's in talks with UK promoter Eddie Hearn again and said a win on Saturday could secure Parker a big fight against an undisclosed opponent.

"There's quite an exciting opportunity quite imminently next," Higgins told Gold AM's Country Sport Breakfast. "...I'm like the guy at the top of the mast of the boat that has to survey the horizon and there's some exciting things in store for the winner of this fight."

Higgins said while Parker's next big fight could be held in New Zealand, it was more likely he would return overseas.

David Higgins with boxer Joseph Parker. Photo / Photosport

"There's so much money in boxing in the UK and the US, they're running mega shows in the UK with no crowds," Higgins said. "It would be tricky to do that here so for the next fight, you could mount a big fight here [but] the other option is to quarantine in the UK and be on one of those big cards there."

Meanwhile, Parker said he was feeling in the "best shape of his life" having made the most of the delayed fight, originally scheduled for last December, before blood tests revealed Fa was suffering from a health issue that required surgery.

Parker went on to have surgery himself and have bone fragments removed from his elbows and now feels better prepared than he believes he would have been two months ago.

Heavyweight boxers Junior Fa and Joseph Parker face off at a press conference. Photo / Photosport

"I'm fighting at 100 per cent now, fighting fit, I've had a good camp there's ups and downs in camp, good days and bad days, but right now, I'm feeling great," Parker said.

"I feel like I'm in the best shape, I have a good structure here in New Zealand, I don't feel like I've over-trained and I don't feel like I've under-trained. I feel like I've trained to the point where my body feels great. I feel like I'm on task to put on a great performance.

"[Fa and I] had four fights in the amateur days and we're two apiece so this is the decider. This is when I have to show everyone that I'm better than him."