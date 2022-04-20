Former heavyweight boxer David Tua is off the United States to be inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame. Video / Dean Purcell

Former heavyweight boxer David Tua is off the United States to be inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame. Video / Dean Purcell

David Tua says being inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame is far scarier than any heavyweight fighter he has ever taken on in the ring.

The 49-year-old flies to the United States Friday, where he will be inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame at the Crystal Ballroom in Montebello, Los Angeles.

The induction had been delayed for two years due to the Covid pandemic.

But the delay hasn't wiped the smile from Tua's dial, or the perspiration from his brow.

Tua is humbled by the acknowledgement and said the recognition alone to the Boxing Hall of Fame with the world's greatest pugilists has far exceeded his wildest dreams.

"I will accept this award for all of us. I do not accept it for myself. It belongs to the people and the giants who have gone before," Tua told the Herald.

"I can never take credit because others have laid the groundwork.

"I thank my parents who did the hard work for me and I'm also thankful to this great nation of ours for the opportunities."

The Tuaman joins some of world boxing's greats to be inducted on Sunday, including Sugar Ray Leonard, Frankie Duarte, Armando Muniz, Pipino Cuevas, Lee Roy Murphy and world-renowned boxing referee Frank Garza.

Kiwi boxing legend David Tua says: "My dad always told me: Never sing your own praises.' The recognition to the Boxing Hall of Fame belongs to the fans." Photo / Dean Purcell

"My dad always told me: 'Never sing your own praises'. The recognition to the Boxing Hall of Fame belongs to the fans."

As a heavyweight Tua competed from 1992 to 2013.

He was a highly ranked heavyweight contender for much of his career, known for his formidable punching power and a smashing left hook.

He knocked out 16 fighters in the first round, which included knockouts of world heavyweight champions John Ruiz and Michael Moorer within 30 seconds of the bell and was ranked by BoxRec in the world's top 10 heavyweights from 1996 to 2003, reaching his highest ranking of No 3 in 1998.

In November 2000, Tua fought world champion Brit Lennox Lewis for the WBC, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles.

It was one-sided fight and Tua lost by unanimous decision.

"The title fight was an honour and an acknowledgement that I did have what it takes and respectfully, when I came back from the top of the mountain, there were no lions there.

"At the time, I fought the baddest man on the planet and while I didn't perform to the best of my ability, hey I went 12 rounds."

The two fights most significant to Tua were the ones that helped him look after his parents financially.

"The two fights that stand out for me were my first professional fight because that allowed me to put a deposit on a house for my parents, and the second fight was the one that allowed me to put the final payment on their house in Māngere," Tua said.

Despite making millions of dollars in earnings, he was left almost destitute after an acrimonious fallout with his management team that resulted in lengthy legal action.

He retired with a 52-win, five-loss record.

But he has no regrets about his boxing career, or those who have not always looked after his best interests.

"The research the boxing writers have come up with is that I was the greatest heavyweight to have never won the belt."

David Tua will always be a champion to Kiwis, in and out of the boxing ring.