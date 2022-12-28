David Light is unbeaten in 20 professional bouts. Photo / Photosport

When he steps into the ring in March, Kiwi cruiserweight David Light will be ready to take the fight to WBO champion Lawrence Okolie.

Light earned the status of mandatory challenger to Okolie’s world title after handing American fighter Brandon Glanton his first career loss, a fight that ended a dream run in 2022 for the 31-year-old which also included two quick knockout wins.

Now boasting a 20-0 record, Light will travel to enemy territory in his bid to become a world champion with he and Okolie set to square off in London on March 12. A venue for the bout is yet to be announced.

While Light has had an active year, Okolie has not fought since claiming a unanimous decision nod over Michal Cieslak in February.

Since Light’s win over Glanton early in December, Okolie has been active on social media addressing the impending meeting between himself and the hard-hitting Kiwi both directly and indirectly – including posting footage of himself training, using a photo of Light getting his hand raised as motivation.

“People have been telling me a lot about it but I’m not the biggest social media user. I’ve got to find it and have a look,” Light told the Herald with a laugh.

“I think he’s been out a long time and hasn’t had much to train for. Now he does, so he’s trying to set himself up. I get that. I don’t think he’s got anything personal against me.”

It’s quite the opposite. Okolie (18-0; 14 KO) has been quick to praise his counterpart when talking about the upcoming bout, noting he has been aware of Light for years, and that the skill and style of the Kiwi poses a tough challenge.

“I think he’s probably right. I’ve actually earned this shot to have a scrap with him. I’ve been in it for a while, and he’s just put his other opposition away pretty easily so I definitely hope this will be his hardest scrap,” Light said.

Since returning to New Zealand from his win over Glanton, Light has been straight back to work with coach Isaac Peach at Auckland’s Peach Boxing gym. However, his training camp proper will start on New Year’s Day as they prepare for the challenge Okolie poses.

Light will go into the fight having to navigate a significant size disadvantage, with Okolie about 10cm taller than the Kiwi and possessing an even more substantial advantage in reach.

It’s a puzzle Light was excited to try and work out, with the agreed date for the fight giving him plenty of time to do so.

“It’s sweet as for me. I thought it was going to be March 4 so it gives me another week. I feel like we’ve organised most of our camp now, so I’m feeling pretty confident.

“You’re sort of just waiting to get it all set in so you know what’s happening,” he added of having the date confirmed.

“Now, you know it’s going to happen and you’ve got to be ready. It definitely feels real now.”