Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Boxing: David Light looking to give Lawrence Okolie ‘his hardest scrap’ in March world title bout

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
David Light is unbeaten in 20 professional bouts. Photo / Photosport

David Light is unbeaten in 20 professional bouts. Photo / Photosport

When he steps into the ring in March, Kiwi cruiserweight David Light will be ready to take the fight to WBO champion Lawrence Okolie.

Light earned the status of mandatory challenger to Okolie’s world title

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport