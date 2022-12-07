David Light has earned a shot at the WBO cruiserweight title. Photo / Photosport

David Light stood in the centre of the ring facing a nervous wait.

The Kiwi cruiserweight boxer had just gone 10 rounds with undefeated American Brandon Glanton in Florida, and the impending scores would determine who would get the next shot at Lawrence Okolie’s World Boxing Organisation (WBO) world title.

The action was back and forth, but Light was having plenty of success with his ‘bully the bully’ plan of attack and felt he had done enough to get the nod. He was, however, ruled to have been knocked down following a slip in the final round and in a close fight, moments like that can make all the difference.

That wasn’t the case last Saturday. Light was awarded a split decision win, etching his name as the WBO mandatory challenger.

Speaking to the Herald, Light said he felt like he won the fight in the moment — and after watching it back believes he won as many as seven of the 10 rounds — but being in enemy territory, you can never be too certain.

“I did feel good about the fight and that I had done everything I could do to win,” he recalled.

“But it being an overseas fight — I was in his territory, on his card with all his people — so I knew I needed to pull out an exceptional performance. Getting knocked down and all that stuff, you just brace for the worst.”

David Light. Friday Night Fights boxing event by P3. Sky Theatre, Sky City, Auckland. Friday 13 November 2020. © image by Andrew Cornaga / www.photospoort.nz

His performance not only earned him a shot at Okolie’s title, but also caught the attention of the reigning champion who interacted with Light via social media and praised the Kiwi’s abilities.

It was a welcome surprise for the 31-year-old training out of Auckland’s Peach Boxing gym, who confirmed he’d never had any communication with his next opponent.

“When he commented on one of my posts, that was the first I even knew that he knew I existed, which was cool. But he obviously was aware of me and we’re all on now.”

The WBO moved quickly to order Okolie put his title on the line against Light, with the unbeaten British boxer overdue a bout as his nine-month window between mandatory defences recently expired.

But while the WBO have called for purse bids and expect to come to a decision on the details of the fight next week, Light said he was hopeful he would get his opportunity at the belt in the New Zealand autumn.

“I kind of need the break,” he admitted.

“I’ve been going pretty hard this year, especially coming off an injury. Hopefully, we can get it in March or April — early April or the end of March. That’s what I’m looking for, but we’ll have to see what the WBO says, they might want it earlier. If it is earlier, then I’ll just have to get ready for that; I don’t really have a lot of choice.”

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (right) is unbeaten in 18 bouts. Photo / Getty

The win over Glanton was Light’s third bout of the year, as he quickly ramped up his activity after not having a bout for about 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic and an Achilles injury. Less than two months separated the win in Florida and his previous bout, while his first fight of the year only took place in May.

While he would ideally like to meet Okolie following the New Zealand summer, he is happy to leave negotiations to his team and just focus on his part of the job. His next fight, after all, will be the opportunity professional fighters dream of earning.

“It’s what we’ve been aiming for for years, but it’s kind of surreal when you realise you’re finally knocking on the door,” Light said of earning a world title shot.

“It all just happens very quickly, the thing you’ve been working towards forever, so it’s kind of a weird feeling.”