Cruiserweight David Light earned his place as WBO mandatory challenger and is expected to fight for the world title in early 2023. Photo / Photosport

Cruiserweight David Light earned his place as WBO mandatory challenger and is expected to fight for the world title in early 2023. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi boxer David Light will get his shot at a world title, with the WBO ordering a mandatory challenge for the cruiserweight against reigning champion Lawrence Okolie.

Light earned his opportunity at Okolie over the weekend after an action-packed 10 rounds against American Brandon Glanton on his way to a split-decision win. It was a nervy wait for the two boxers as the judges’ scores were read out, particularly for Light who was ruled to have been knocked down after what appeared to be a slip in the final round. However, he was awarded the win 97-92, 95-94, 94-95.

While the win over WBO No 7 ranked Glanton did not improve Light’s No 6 ranking with the organisation, it did establish him as the mandatory title challenger.

That has come to the fighter from Auckland’s Peach Boxing stable at an ideal time, with Okolie overdue to defend his title, having last fought over nine months ago. In the WBO, world champions must defend their titles every nine months, with the exception of heavyweight where that period is extended to 12 months.

Okolie appeared impressed by what he saw in Light.

“The most unassuming ones are the ones you just watch out for. I don’t believe the smiles, I know a savage when I see one,” the champion posted on an Instagram story, accompanied by a shark emoji — a nod to Light’s ‘Great White’ nickname.

Another post on the same platform read: “Big smoke. Another undefeated fighter — 20-0, Commonwealth silver medalist, WBO mandatory — tough, game and talented boxer. Just what I’ve been needing.”

On Monday, the WBO sent a letter to the Light and Okolie’s teams giving them a 20-day window to reach an agreement or purse bid proceedings would be called per the organisation’s regulations.

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (right) is unbeaten in 18 bouts. Photo / Getty Images

However, on Wednesday, they issued another communication and ruled, due to a legal dispute between Team Okolie and his former promoter Matchroom Boxing, the 20-day negotiation window would be dismissed and purse bids would be ordered immediately. Purse bids will be conducted on December 15.

The bout will be Okolie’s third defence since claiming the vacant belt in early 2021 after Mairis Briedis was stripped of it in late 2019. The British boxer’s most recent defence was a unanimous decision victory in February. Okolie is undefeated in 18 professional bouts, with 14 of those 18 wins coming by knockout.

It will be yet another bout for Light in which two unbeaten fighters clash, with the Kiwi having amassed a perfect 20-0 record (12 KO) since turning professional in 2017.