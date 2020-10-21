Bledisloe Cup rugby: Wallabies consider kneeling during anthem ahead of All Blacks test

The Wallabies line up for the national anthem ahead of the opening Bledisloe Cup test in Wellington. Photosport

The Australian rugby team are considering taking a stand ahead of the third Bledisloe Cup test against the All Blacks next weekend.

According to reports the Wallabies are planning to take a knee during the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

NBA players first became vocal in their support for racial equality and wanting an end to police brutality in the wake of the shocking death of American man George Floyd while in police custody.

Almost every single player wore Black Lives Matter shirts and took a knee during the anthem when the NBA restarted its season in the Orlando bubble in August.

Wallabies player Dane Haylett-Petty told the Daily Telegraph the team will discuss whether they will do it.

"It's great that sport has an amazing opportunity to have a say and join conversations, a lot of sports have done that and it would be a great thing for us to do," Haylett-Petty said.

"I obviously can't speak for everyone but definitely I think it'd be a great show of support.

"I think that's probably a discussion to have as a group, and we'd definitely consider it."

Dave Rennie's side will be wearing a green Indigenous jersey for the test on October 31.

The jersey is designed by Dennis Golding, a Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay artist from Redfern in Sydney. The last time the side wore an Indigenous jersey against the All Blacks was in 2017 when they won 23-18.