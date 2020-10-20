All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith gives son his first haircut

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith has proven he's a safe pair of hands during his 93-test career and he appears to be just as reliable with scissors in hand.

Smith's partner Tegan shared an adorable video on Instagram of the All Black giving their son Luka his first ever haircut.

The former hairdresser has been known to cut the hair of his All Blacks teammates.

Smith shared a post on Instagram saying how special it was to have his son at the captain's run before the second test against the Wallabies on Sunday.

"Since making the All Blacks in 2012 I have seen plenty of players have this special moment with there kids at captains run. And today i was blessed enough to have that moment with my son. Daddy loves you Luka."

Smith was yesterday named in the All Blacks squad to travel to Australia for the Tri Nations tournament.

The All Blacks will play two Bledisloe Cup/Tri Nations matches against Australia in Sydney on Saturday October 31 and Brisbane on November 7 before the first game against Argentina in Sydney on Saturday 14 November.

They will then have a bye weekend before the second test against Argentina in Newcastle, on Saturday 28 November before they return home.