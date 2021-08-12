Bledisloe Cup rugby: The All Blacks' 'major concern' as Dane Coles ruled out with calf injury

Your favourite All Blacks answer questions ahead of their next game. Video / All Blacks

TJ Perenara's surprise inclusion, Dane Coles' extended absence and the underwhelming last quarter in the opening Bledisloe Cup victory shines a sharp focus on the All Blacks bench this week.

Finishing over the top of opponents used to be a major strength of the All Blacks. From Dublin to Australia and South Africa, notable comeback victories were one of many hallmarks of the Steve Hansen era.

No matter the score or the time remaining, opposition teams knew they were never out of reach, never able to clock off, such was the fitness levels and impact the All Blacks bench provided.

Just as one swallow does not make a summer, one poor finish in last week's 33-25 victory does not render this year's All Blacks side uncapable of evoking a much more ruthless edge. Yet there is an urgent need to address this area after leading 33-8, only to switch off and concede three tries in the final 12 minutes.

That finish sure took the shine off the middle stages of last week's performance where the All Blacks made tactical shifts to be far more direct through their forwards and reap the rewards for doing so.

Despite Coles being ruled out for four-to-six weeks with another calf issue suffered during last week's warm-up, it's not as if the All Blacks don't have ample depth at their disposal. Bringing the three Barrett brothers – Beauden, Jordie and Scott, who returns from illness – off the bench is a situation other test nations envy.

One of the main problems last week was not so much the personnel but the collective ill-discipline that allowed the Wallabies to set up camp in the 22 and forced the All Blacks to defend for much of the final quarter. This ultimately quashed chances to attack, and mitigated much of the impact from the reserves.

"You've got to remember the bench is not just numbers 16-23 it's the XV players out on the field at that point," All Blacks coach Ian Foster said after making two positional changes to his starting XV.

"We had some moments we knocked off a little bit; we got seduced by the scoreline so that was the major concern. Once we started to chase our tail, we got a bit flustered. I wouldn't say it's an easy fix but there's certainty a lot of desire to play for 80 minutes."

The All Blacks bench should have a more settled feel to it this week after Scott Barrett and Coles were late withdrawals.

Foster revealed Coles' calf would keep him out for an extended period, and explained why the selectors opted to retain replacement hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho over Asafo Aumua.

"It's actually a different calf strain than he's had before. We're probably looking at a four-to-six-week period for that," Foster said.

"Samisoni has settled in well; done what we've asked really well. We had a strategy with Asafo to send him back and play for Wellington, he did that which was positive for him, but we had a desire to keep the combinations going."

Perenara's inclusion on the pine ahead of Chiefs halfback Brad Weber comes as something of a surprise after he was expected to make his return with Wellington following his returning from Japan.

Finlay Christie's shoulder injury – that will sideline him for four-to-six weeks – forced the All Blacks to call up Perenara to the wider squad last week, and Foster has now preferred him to deputise for Aaron Smith over Weber for the second Bledisloe at Eden Park.

"First of all, it's not TJ's fault he didn't play last week, really," Foster said. "It was a disappointing thing with Finlay's injury and the plan was to give him a couple of weeks in our environment and hopefully play for Wellington. That part didn't eventuate but I think it's just a chance to get him back involved.

"That's more of a straight swap, just to get TJ back in there and give him an opportunity to get back on the park so certainly not an indictment on Brad at all and I'm pretty sure that competition will keep going."

All Blacks:

Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Sevu Reece, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane, Sam Whitelock (c), Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Angus Ta'avao, Scott Barrett, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett.

Wallabies:

Tom Banks, Andrew Kellaway, Hunter Paisami, Matt To'omua, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Tate McDermott, Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (c), Lachlan Swinton, Matt Philip, Darcy Swain, Allan Alaalatoa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper.

Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Harry Wilson, Nic White, Len Ikitau, Reece Hodge.