Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Bledisloe Cup rugby: Gregor Paul - Why All Blacks coach Ian Foster's first real test is yet to come

4 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
The All Blacks are "ecstatic" after they thumped the Wallabies in Sydney 43-5. Video / Sky Sport / All Blacks
Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

OPINION

The idea that it wasn't wise to change a winning team stopped being true in test rugby at least a decade ago.

It was a solid bit of advice back in the day when

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.