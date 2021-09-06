Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Bledisloe Cup rugby: Explainer - Why the referee got it right with Jordie Barrett's red card in All Blacks' win over Wallabies

5 minutes to read
Jordie Barrett's red card against the Wallabies has divided the rugby world with social media erupting over the decision. Video / Sky Sport

Jordie Barrett's red card against the Wallabies has divided the rugby world with social media erupting over the decision. Video / Sky Sport

By:

Joel Kulasingham is a sports reporter for NZME

EXPLAINER:

An unintentional (probably) kung fu kick has the rugby world seeing red – but a closer examination of the laws of the game suggests there isn't much controversy to Jordie Barrett's red

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.