Rugby: Wallabies coach Dave Rennie finds positives to take from Bledisloe Cup whitewash against All Blacks

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie. Photo / Photosport

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is not worried about his young side losing confidence after being on the wrong end of a Bledisloe Cup whitewash, saying tests like their three against the All Blacks are what the team needs.

The All Blacks completed the 3-0 series sweep in Perth on Sunday, running in six tries to three in a 38-21 win.

"We've got a good group of men and are working incredibly hard, but we've got to be better, no doubt," Rennie said after the game.

"But I still feel we're travelling in the right direction. We need to see evidence of that over the next couple of weeks."

The Wallabies had plenty of good moments on attack - most of which involved either second five-eighth Samu Kerevi or halfback Tate McDermott - carrying the ball for over 100m more than the All Blacks, having 43 more carries, forcing the All Blacks to make 68 more tackles and enjoying a 60 per cent share of possession.

However they were let down be poor execution and discipline during the contest and were made to pay for it.

As a been a familiar scene during this year's Bledisloe Cup, the All Blacks were able to score an intercept try, while they also secured five turnovers at the breakdown, disrupted the Australian lineout and forced errors.

Rennie said the turnovers in particular hurt his side.

"The opposition are exposed when you turn the ball over because you generally have a group of men on one side of the field," he explained.

"So, we have to deny them opportunities and if we make errors we have to clean it up quickly so they don't get an advantage off of it."

With the Springboks next on the agenda for the Wallabies, Rennie admitted the side needed to be better when it came to their security and use of the ball after turnovers and wayward passes proved costly in Perth.

"We've got great people here, we're working really hard and it's a challenge when you're playing the best teams in the world. I have no doubt we're going to learn because the All Blacks are such a good side and we're relishing the opportunity to now play against the Springboks.

"It's brilliant; it's what we want and what we need. We'll play the Argentinians, we're going to play Japan and, we're pretty sure, Scotland, England and Wales. It's a great run of games and important for our development, so we're excited."