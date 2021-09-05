Rugby: Rugby world split as All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett sees red against Wallabies

Jordie Barrett was sent off after his boot connected with Marika Koroibete's face. Photo / Getty

Jordie Barrett's red card against the Wallabies has divided the rugby world with social media erupting over the decision.

The All Blacks fullback was sensationally shown a red card in his side's 38-21 victory over the Wallabies after his boot came into contact with wing Marika Koroibete's face.

The All Blacks had opened up a 13-0 lead after 27 minutes when Barrett collected a high ball from the boot of Tom Banks. Koroibete reeled out of the play clutching his face and, upon replay, it was clear that Barrett's foot had come into contact with the Wallaby.

Initially in the commentary box, the verdict was that the contact was accidental and a yellow card was the likely outcome

Wallabies great Drew Mitchell said that "you're taught to do exactly what he did here but it's the kick out that they'd be looking at. Not particularly necessary but could be deemed accidental".

All Blacks legend Andrew Mehrtens added that Barrett "had to tilt his body in the air so it's probably natural for his leg to come out".

Referee Damon Murphy eventually ordered Barrett from the field, even though the kick had appeared accidental and the fullback was quick to check on the welfare of Koroibete.

Mehrtens was stunned when a red card was shown while Mitchell added: "Going through it, direct contact with the foot to the head. Going by the letter of the law, that constitutes a red card, accidental or not. It's a tough one, we're all sitting here thinking it's partially accidental, but by the letter of the law the referee has got that right".

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie also weighed in after the match.

"I think it's good that we have a 20-minute red card at the moment, because it's certainly not malicious. But based on law, when you field a ball, kick your foot out and hit someone in the head, there's going to be repercussions for that. So, I think the decision is probably accurate, and the fact it's only 20 minutes is a good thing."

However, it was clear two camps had formed, with some observers on social media adamant that a player cannot kick someone in the face regardless of the circumstances.

Rugby: We’re dead serious about player safety.



Also rugby: Jordie Barrett kicks a guy in the face and gets red carded. Can be replaced after 20 minutes.



Where is the deterrent? — Mikey Stafford (@me_stafford) September 5, 2021

For everyone saying Jordie Barrett red card was harsh because it was an accident - what’s the need to raise his leg up to the horizontal after catching the ball? Necessary for balance when competing for a high ball? Genuine question. Maybe one @mikebrown_15 can explain… — Chris Foy (@FoyChris) September 5, 2021

That is absolutely atrocious. Barrett has every right to protect himself in the air #AUSvNZL #BledisloeCup — Mick Snowden (@MickSnowden) September 5, 2021

That’s outrageous. Absolutely no way Barrett deserves a red card for that (any any card, imo). If that is “the letter of the law”, the law is broken and I feel for the refs who have to apply it #BledisloeCup #AUSvNZL — Michael Atkinson (@kinson88) September 5, 2021

Most ridiculous call I’ve ever seen 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Julian Savea (@juliansavea7) September 5, 2021

The Wallabies couldn't capitalise on the call with the All Blacks opening an 18-0 lead by the halftime break. And under Rugby Championship rules, a red-carded player can be replaced after 20 minutes, with Damian McKenzie coming onto the park.

Australia did fight back in the second half but couldn't get close enough, falling to a 38-21 loss and being swept in the Bledisloe Cup.