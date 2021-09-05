Rugby: All Black Jordie Barrett sent off for reckless play against Wallabies

Jordie Barrett of the All Blacks kicks Marika Koroibete of the Wallabies in the face before being sent off. Photosport

Another Barrett has been sent off in Perth. Two years after brother Scott Barrett saw red against the Wallabies, Jordie Barrett has suffered the same fate.

The All Blacks fullback was sent from the field for dangerous play after kicking Wallabies player Marika Koroibete in the head while catching a high ball in the 28th minute.

Barrett's right foot caught the face of Koroibete as the All Black was still in the air.

Koroibete wasn't injured in the incident and remained on the field.

"Direct contact with head from the foot. No other result but a red card," referee Damon Murphy said to Barrett.

He is the sixth All Black to be sent off in a test and the third in three years.

"I still categorically don't think that is a red card. I think it was completely unintentional," said Sky Sport commentator and former All Black Justin Marshall.

"They needed to use a little bit better common sense there."

Jordie Barrett joins Cyril Brownlee in 1925, Colin Meads in 1967, Sonny Bill Williams in 2017, Scott Barrett in 2019 and Ofa Tuungafasi last season as the only All Blacks to be red carded.

The All Blacks won't play the rest of the game with 14 men however. Under the new law they can bring on a replacement after 20 minutes.

Barrett earlier scored the opening try of the test which gave the All Blacks a 13-0 lead. The 14-men All Blacks added a second try just before the break by David Havili to take a 18-0 lead at halftime.

