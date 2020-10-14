Website of the Year

Rugby

Bledisloe Cup rugby: 11 things you need to know about Wallabies' Kiwi coach Dave Rennie

Anton Lienert-Brown admitted there probably wasn't a single player in the All Blacks team who was happy with their performance in Bledisloe one.
Chris Rattue
By:

Sports writer

Dave Rennie has hit the ground running as the new Wallabies coach, after an upset draw against the All Blacks in Wellington.

Here's a potted history of the man who could be Australian rugby's saviour.

