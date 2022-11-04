It's a huge night in Auckland for Black Ferns fans. Photo / Photosport

All you need to know ahead of the Black Ferns’ World Cup semi-final clash against France at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday (kickoff at 7:30pm):

This match is a moment the Black Ferns’ season has been building towards, with a heightened interest given France have won their last four tests against the New Zealand side.

However, this will be their first meeting in New Zealand and it comes after coaching changes earlier in the year saw a complete overhaul of the way they played the game.

Since an underwhelming northern hemisphere tour in 2021, the side has won 10 matches on the trot — scoring 479 points and conceding just 79.

So far through the tournament, France have backed a good territorial kicking game and brick-wall defence to outmuscle opponents; a style that is the polar opposite of the Black Ferns’ all-out attacking style.

The Black Ferns have turned plenty of heads with the free-flowing brand of attacking rugby implemented under the tutelage of Wayne Smith and have made a habit of wearing out their opponents and running up a score on them.

While that has worked so far this year for the New Zealanders, Saturday night’s test against France shapes up as exactly that.

“It’s going to take our best game of the season to win,” Smith admitted.

“We’ve had a lot of catching up to do this year so to win on Saturday, our players will have to manage the pressure and play the game with courage.

“It’s a real privilege to be playing in a World Cup, at Eden Park, so we need to be excited about that, not overwhelmed.”

The teams:

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (co-captain), Kendra Cocksedge, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon (co-captain), Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic, Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

France: Emilie Bouldard, Joanna Grisez, Maëlle Filopon, Gabrielle Vernier, Marine Ménager, Caroline Drouin, Pauline Bourdon, Romane Ménager, Charlotte Escudero, Gaëlle Hermet (c), Madoussou Fall, Céline Ferer, Clara Joyeux, Agathe Sochat, Annaëlle Deshaye. Reserves: Célia Domain, Coco Lindelauf, Assia Khalfaoui, Safi N’Diaye, Marjorie Mayans, Alexandra Chambon, Lina Queyroi, Chloé Jacquet.

Odds:

Black Ferns: $1.33

France: $3

Draw: $18

Match officials:

Referee: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Assistant Referees: Sara Cox (England), Amber McLachlan (Australia)

TMO: Ian Tempest (England)

Last five tests:

2021 Black Ferns 7 France 29

2021 Black Ferns 13 France 38

2019 Black Ferns 16 France 25

2018 Black Ferns 27 France 30

2018 Black Ferns 14 France 0

Form (last five tests):

Black Ferns: W, W, W, W, W

France: W, W, L, W, W

The Weather:

It’s simple really. The Metservice describes the weather set for Eden Park as: “A beautiful day to enjoy some beautiful rugby”.

Catching the action:

The Herald will be live blogging the test. The match is streaming live on Spark Sport and free-to-air on Three from 7.30pm.