Black Caps v West Indies cricket: Dylan Cleaver - Five takeaways from first day of first test in Hamilton

Tom Latham of New Zealand bats on day one of the first test against the West Indies in Hamilton. Photo / Getty Images

Dylan Cleaver provides five takeaways from day one of the first test between the Black Caps and the West Indies.

Beyond 1000

When Kane Williamson reached 13 he became the second man to have scored 1000 test runs at Seddon Park, behind teammate Ross Taylor who achieved the feat when scoring a century against England last season.

Only a select group of New Zealand's best batsmen have scored 1000 test runs at a single venue: Williamson (Seddon Park and Basin Reserve), Taylor (Seddon Park and Basin Reserve), John Wright (Basin Reserve and Eden Park), Martin Crowe and Brendon McCullum (both Basin Reserve).

Taylor's 1270 at the Basin is the record.

Beyond 100

There was an off-field milestone to celebrate as former New Zealand captain Jeff Crowe officiated in his 100th test as match referee.

The well-travelled Crowe is a popular figure on the circuit and has a nose for steering clear of controversy – although the scratch golfer would no doubt like a mulligan for the 2007 World Cup final.

Tom's hot streak

Tom Latham went past 50 for the third time in a row.

In his 91st innings he scored 52 against India in Christchurch.

In the second innings of the same test he scored 52 again.

He got over that little hump this time, however. It was the first time he has achieved the feat since his third, fourth and fifth innings in test cricket, all against the West Indies, way back in 2014.

It was the 30th time he has posted a 50+ score in tests.

Black Armbands

Kemar Roach after dismissing Tom Latham. Photo / Getty Images

Both sides wore black armbands to mark the passing of Kemar Roach's father, Andrew Smith, who died this week.

The West Indian quick looked out of sorts early and captain Jason Holder replaced him after just three overs.

He returned at various stages during the day and got better as conditions flattened out.

He sank to his knee in a moment of reflection for his late father when he bowled Latham for 86.

Weather watch

Gary Stead and Kane Williamson look on as rain delays play during day one of the first test. Photo / Getty Images

With another wet start that wiped out the opening session, New Zealand must feel like the Land of the Long Nimbostratus Cloud for the West Indies.

The picture is looking a bit brighter for the next few days, however, with fine weather expected. Monday is looking a little sketchy.