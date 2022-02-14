Between Two Beers podcast: The most feared man in the NRL

Monty Betham played 101 games for the Warriors and nine tests for the Kiwis before retiring from rugby league at the age of 28 to become a professional boxer like his father.
He won eight of his nine fights, including a bout with Shane Cameron at The Fight for Life, before retiring from the fight game in 2016 after a health scare caused by a brain bleed.
In this episode we talk about life after sport, Monty's success in the business world and his transition to punditry, his relationship with his father and reflections on a difficult childhood, why the NRL voted him the scariest player in the early 2000s, why he took the Shane Cameron fight at Fight For LIfe - when no rugby player wanted to fight him and why he walked away from rugby league.
Show notes | Monty Betham
1.38: Winning the morning, losing touch, good comms, 26 years of marriage
5.18: Warriors and Team Talks on Instagram and the obligatory Emma Twigg mention, plus Steve's white gloves memory
7.02: The relationship with Monty Betham Snr: growing up around violence and abuse, life lessons, bullying, and redemption
17.30: A leader of men as the youngest ever Warriors captain
21.12: "Putting on the ugly head": Monty on his role as the enforcer
29.37: Highs and lows at the Warriors
32.11: Walking away from rugby league and the transition to boxing
36.00: Fighting Shane Cameron at the Fight for Life
39.51: Rugby league v boxing
40.52: Looking back at the boxing career and eventually retiring from boxing
48.14: Continuous improvement, a comeback of sorts at The Fight for Life, and training Jimmy Spittle
55.37: Punditry, interviewing, and the art of asking good questions
1.01.18: Last words from Steven, Seamus and Monty