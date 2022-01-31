Between Two Beers podcast: NZ cricket's most explosive moments

Mitchell Johnson of Australia and Scott Styris of New Zealand touch heads during the First One Day International match between New Zealand and Australia in 2010. Photo / Getty Images.

Scott Styris was one of New Zealand cricket's best all-rounders, who played 188 ODIs, 29 test matches and 31 T20s for the Black Caps.

His playing career crossed the amateur and professional era of the sport as well as the introduction of T20 where he was one of the game's original trail blazers and globetrotters. Now working as an international cricket commentator and pundit for over a decade he has a reputation as one of cricket's sharpest minds with a ton of great stories from on and off the wicket.

Scott takes us behind the scenes of the IPL television scene, his marriage and pranks with wife Nicky, and wrestling with Anton Devcich. He talks about some of his memorable on field clashes including his bust-up with Mitchell Johnson, and the short-lived bowl off tie breaker in T20 cricket.

This episode is packed with tales from over 20 years in cricket and gives a glimpse of Scott's personality; always up for a laugh, and propped up by a foundation of great insight and experience.

Show notes | Episode 68 | Scott Styris

1.39 Wrong emails, Fergburger, Botswana Butchery, Wally Lees, and the Gibbston Valley cricket match

4.41 Some niche Hamilton Boys' High School content: invented cricket stories from Chris Kuggeleijn, 1st XI cricket, 1st XI football, 1st XV rugby, 1st VII volleyball

12.29 The real world: growing up, pressure to study, getting a job and juggling a cricket career

20.04 A stickler for the rules?

22.02 Scott Styris v Anton Devcich: The Styris perspective

26.16 Jimmy Pamment: mucking up warm ups, the Champions League, and retirement

29.45 Scott Styris v Mitchell Johnson

37.36 The Black Clash

40.13 Targeting Graeme Smith and Faf du Plessis, and the kings of sledging Shane Warne and Tim Southee

48.20 Cricket's nice guys: The Black Caps of the modern era

50.22 The relationship with Nicky Styris: first night out, a hole-in-one, Wilson golf clubs, and Scott Stryis branded active wear

58.01 Starting out for the Black Caps: taking the wickets of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara

1.02.21 The first ever T20 and the first ever T20 bowl off against the West Indies

1.07.11 The IPL and thoughts on the shorter form of the game

1.11.42 Looking back on a 20 year career in cricket: amateur to professional and pre-T20 to T20

1.15.39 Life on the road on the T20 circuit

1.18.21 The fallout with Mark Richardson and the world of the commentary box

1.22.55 Scott Styris the coach?

1.24.36 Commentating in the IPL and impressions of India

1.27.51 A future career as a "stop / go" man

1.30.00 Niche areas: fantasy baseball league and cricket in PNG

1.34.38 Last words from Steven, Seamus and Scott