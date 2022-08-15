Eliza McCartney joined the Between Two Beers podcast. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Eliza McCartney is one of the best pole vaulters in the world.

In fact, she is one of the best pole vaulters ever, taking home bronze from the Rio Olympics and going agonisingly close to the magical 5m mark with her personal best in 2018.

But her career has stalled over the last four years with an unfortunate run of injuries which has led to an inspiring rebuild that will hopefully see her return to her best form.

In this episode we talk about going to school with Lorde, the time she accidentally stumbled on a nude beach, why her coach made her tell a joke each week, her rise to the top of the pole vaulting work and the whirlwind of fame that followed her Olympic bronze.



Injury prevented McCartney from competing at this year's Commonwealth Games and in the second half of the episode we go quite deep on her 'rebuild', and you'll get a really clear picture of what a tough few years its been for her.

Show notes | Episode 92 | Eliza McCartney

1:43: Steven's pole vault research comes to the fore off the back of the Commonwealth Games

4:20: Growing up with Lorde and Eliza's childhood sporting background

6:26: Seamus navigates watching Eliza at training and Steven's Rio recollection

8:59: Eliza the comedian

13:01: Some thoughts on Chelsea Lane and that time she lead Eliza astray in Vancouver

18:44: From North Island Champs to World Juniors: The rapid rise to success in pole vault

27:24: The "block" before qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics

33:30: Expectations and on the day preparations

37:08: Day two of Rio and claiming the bronze medal

47:03: The medal ceremony and blowing up on social media like Pita Taufatofua

50:16: A cheeseburger challenge interlude with Seamus and Roland Jeffrey

51:21: Reflection on the bronze medal success and the whirlwind on Eliza's eventual return to New Zealand

57:38: Post Rio Olympics: personal bests including the fifth best vault of all-time!

1:01:18: Highs and lows: charting the injury story

1:10:45: Navigating the challenge of having to share your battles publicly with friends and family

1:15:17: How close to retirement did Eliza get?

1:18:15: The rebuild of Eliza McCartney

1:26:03: Advice for young athletes

1:27:35: The social campaigner and environmentalist with a deep appreciation for Te Ao Maori

1:35:24: The Italian Job: on the kite foil Olympic campaign trail with Lukas Walton-Keim

1:37:50: Influencing a generation of kiwi female pole vaulters

1:39:00: Last words from Steven, Seamus and Eliza

