Sport|Rugby

The end of the road for Fantastic Mr (Grant) Fox

11 minutes to read
By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

The last time his life didn't revolve around rugby, Grant Fox was boarding at Auckland Grammar.

On the weekends the students had leave, Fox would jump in his friend Marty's Toyota 800 and head for

