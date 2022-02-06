Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won New Zealand's first-ever Winter Olympic gold medal for snowboarding. Video / Sky Sport

History making Zoi Sadowski-Synnott believes momentum can take her to a second Winter Olympic gold medal, but only if she can come down from winning the first.

New Zealand's first Winter Olympics gold-medal winner said she will need to regather herself for the big air competition, the event she won bronze in at the 2018 Games.

But she sounded confident of landing another gold medal early next week after her slopestyle triumph in Beijing.

"I feel like I'm a bit of a momentum competitor - every season where I start well, it carries through," she said.

"Hopefully I can take that into the big air. But this will be a hectic come down - I hope I can keep my head in it."

Sadowski-Synnott's growing world star-status has seen her Instagram followers jump from about 84,000 to 113,000 in a day.

The newly-crowned Olympic slopestyle champion is hoping to inspire another generation of snow athletes, but she says the sport could be very different by the time they get to the top.

Sadowski-Synnott could feel the "waves of support" coming from New Zealand and the Wanaka star was flattered at being called the 'Flying Kiwi' on social media.

New Zealand's very own 'flying Kiwi' Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. Photo / Photosport

The 20-year-old knew she had made history from the moment of landing her third and final run in Beijing.

"I knew if I landed that run I'd come away with gold. It was complete elation because it took so much to put that last one down," she said.

It propelled her past the United States' Julia Marino and into the Kiwi sports pantheon, but at the age of just 20 she obviously has a long way to go.

And so does a sport that she is playing a huge part in re-shaping with more extreme moves.

"When I was younger I looked up to female snowboard Olympians before me and I hope to have that same impact on the younger generation," said Sadowski-Synnott.

The tremendous camaraderie between the competitors was obvious during her victory and they are pushing each other to new extremes.

Sadowski-Synnott said: "It's come pretty far and it's exciting to be part of it.

"Every single event I feel every girl is getting pushed harder and harder, aiding the progression.

"It's exciting to see where the next few years takes us. It's not slowing down. There's no limit at the moment."

Zoi Sadowski Synnott celebrates her impressive final slopestyle run. Photo / Photosport

On hearing that she was being dubbed the Flying Kiwi the Wanaka wonder said: "I'm pretty flattered - that sounds pretty sick.

"I don't even know how to describe it... like throwing a Kiwi across the room.

"I definitely felt that weight coming into this event, that it could be New Zealand's first gold if I managed to do well. It shows Kiwis carry far beyond their weight... I'm pretty stoked.

"Honestly, I'd dreamt about it before coming and words can't really describe the huge proudness to represent New Zealand and wear the fern. I'm just stoked how it went today.

"I knew if I landed that run I would be in the top spot. After falling on the third feature of my second run I definitely felt frustrated. But I had a third run and that's all I needed - I only needed two to do it.

"I spoke to my family and they're pretty stoked... they had a couple of drinks to celebrate."

Sadowski-Synnott hopes the process takes care of her big air gold medal hopes.

"I'm just hoping to land the tricks I've set out to do," she said.

"I'll soak it all in for the next day or two then get back into competition mode... and maybe get back training on the 11th (Friday). Actually, I've got no idea. I just go where I'm told."