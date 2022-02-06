Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won New Zealand's first-ever Winter Olympic gold medal for snowboarding. Video / Sky Sport

Standing at the top of the mountain for her final run of the women's slopestyle final, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott knew exactly what was required of her.

As the top qualifier, the 20-year-old Kiwi was the last name on the run list, so, no matter what the situation, her final run would dictate her result.

And in this case, Sadowski-Synnott needed to send it. Counting an 84.51 from her first run, the Kiwi had the silver medal in the bag, but if she could better an 87.68 set by the USA's Julia Marino, she would be going home with a gold medal.

She had already had an incomplete ride - going down on her second run. With one final attempt on the course, she needed to go big - and did she ever.

Dropping a flawless run before being swarmed by Marino and Australia's Tess Coady, Sadowski-Synnott waited as the judges announced her score - 92.88 and a gold medal.

Gold medal winner Zoi Sadowski Synnott, silver medal winner Julia Marino and bronze medal winner Tess Coady celebrate. Photo / Getty

New Zealand's first gold medal at the Winter Olympics, plenty of people around the world were quick to jump at the opportunity to share their congratulations for the young Kiwi and the sportsmanship shown by the athletes.

Omg stop it how they hugged Zoi when her score came through 😭 I swear there’s so much more sportsmanship and camaraderie in snowboard and skateboard than the other sports — Jashvina Shah (@icehockeystick) February 6, 2022

A historic New Zealand moment! 🇳🇿



Zoi Sadowski Synnott becomes her country’s first-ever Winter Olympic champion after claiming #Gold in the women’s #Snowboard slopestyle event.



Incredible! 🥝#Beijing2022 | @TheNZTeam pic.twitter.com/3RzxMNyrEn — Olympics (@Olympics) February 6, 2022

Wow, just wow! ZOI SADOWSKI-SYNNOTT! Insane! 🤯



Unbelievable sportsmanship from the other competitors too. The Olympic Spirit is well and truly alive!#Beijing2022WinterOlympics — Callum Mckenzie (@C0ACH_Cal) February 6, 2022

Watching Zoi Sadowski-Synnott win New Zealand's first-ever winter Olympics gold was wonderful. Watching all the women's slopestyle finalists celebrate together when it was over was absolutely amazing. pic.twitter.com/8ACphWPdhG — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) February 6, 2022

GOLD for ZOI! I had the honour to be there four years ago to see @zoisynnott win bronze. Ever since she has continually lifted her game to be one of the best snowboarders in the world. Our first ever Winter Olympic gold medal! So proud of this awesome woman. Happy Waitangi Day! pic.twitter.com/RC7gdSBown — Grant Robertson (@grantrobertson1) February 6, 2022

How awesome is this?? The top three all embrace after Kiwi Zoi Sadowski Synnott absolutely nails her final run.



She claims the gold medal with a mammoth 92.88 run! #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/kFYTK81EBM — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) February 6, 2022

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, how clutch is that!!? First ever NZ gold medal at the #WinterOlympics!! And how awesome is the outpouring of love from her rivals?! 😭💪🥝 — James McOnie (@JamesMcOnie) February 6, 2022

Marino claimed silver, while Coady took out the bronze with a score of 84.15.

Gold medalist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is congratulated by silver medalist Julia Marino and bronze medalist Tess Coady. Photo / Photosport

It was a watershed moment for the country. After sending 141 athletes to 16 Olympics since 1952, New Zealand finally struck Winter Games gold.