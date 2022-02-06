Voyager 2021 media awards
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: The rise of Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

3 minutes to read
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has won New Zealand's first-ever Winter Olympic gold medal for snowboarding. Video / Sky Sport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has already cemented her place in history.

In 2018, she became just the second New Zealander to claim a medal at the Winter Olympics when she earned a bronze in the snowboard big

