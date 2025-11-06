Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Basketball / Breakers

Breakers edged by Adelaide 36ers in nail-biting 700th NBL clash in Christchurch

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Karim Lopez of the Breakers dunks the ball during the NZ Breakers v Adelaide 36ers. Photo / Photosport

Karim Lopez of the Breakers dunks the ball during the NZ Breakers v Adelaide 36ers. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Wolfbrook Arena crowd truly got a battle and a half on Thursday, as the New Zealand Breakers’ 700th NBL game delivered a nail-biting thriller that went right down to the wire.

While the Adelaide 36ers ultimately edged out an 83-79 victory, the result was in doubt until the final

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save