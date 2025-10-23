Brisbane Bullets centre Tyrell Harrison celebrates during his side's comeback win over the New Zealand Breakers at Eventfinda Stadium. Photo / Photosport

Brisbane Bullets centre Tyrell Harrison celebrates during his side's comeback win over the New Zealand Breakers at Eventfinda Stadium. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand Breakers have blown a 24-point lead to go down 84-83 to the Brisbane Bullets and continue a poor start to the NBL season.

After powering to 52-28 ahead near the end of the second quarter, and still 57-39 clear at halftime, the Breakers found a way to lose in front of their home fans in Auckland and suffer a seventh defeat from nine games.

The Breakers still had a chance to win with the final possession but guards Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Izayah Le’Afa both had shots blocked by the Bullets’ New Zealand international centre Tyrell Harrison.

His Breakers counterpart Sam Mennanga helped the hosts build their massive lead, scoring 25 of his 27 points in the first half.

However, he lacked support at the offensive end, with only Jackson-Cartwright (17) and Izaiah Brockington (12) reaching double figures on another night of poor shooting.