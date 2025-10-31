Sam Mennenga of the Breakers dunks the ball during the round seven NBL match between Illawarra Hawks and New Zealand Breakers. Photo / Getty Images

The New Zealand Breakers bounced back from a nail-biting loss at home to the Brisbane Bullets to defeat the defending champion the Illawarra Hawks in Wollongong winning 102-60.

The BNZ Breakers recorded their third win of the season in emphatic fashion leading through every quarter and showing dominance at both ends of the court. The Breakers entered the contest having lost all three previous away games this season.

They ripped up the form book, having lost the last four games in Wollongong and showed they could put together a complete game, as they head to Christchurch to take on the Adelaide 36ers on Thursday.

The Breakers had six players in double figures. Kiwi Sam Mennenga continued his outstanding season and recorded his third double-double of the season (21 points and 11 rebounds), Rob Baker II scored a season high 19 points (4 from 8 three-pointers), fellow import Izaiah Brockington scored 12, and the iconic Parker Jackson-Cartwright added 11 points and 6 assists, Carlin Davison chipped in with 10 points while Karim López stuffed the stats line with 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists 2 steals and a block.

The BNZ Breakers won the rebounding count 53-42 and shot an efficient 51% (40/79) from the field and 38% (12/32) from three-point land while holding the Hawks to 32% from the field and just 2 from 23 from beyond the arc – only JaVale McGee (13 points) and Tyler Harvey (11 points) registered double figures for Illawarra.