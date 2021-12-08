Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Basketball: Thomas Abercrombie nearing return from 'mystery injury' as Breakers eye ANBL rematch

3 minutes to read
Thomas Abercrombie hopes to be available to return next weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Thomas Abercrombie hopes to be available to return next weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Reive
By:

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

The New Zealand Breakers could soon receive a boost to their personnel stocks, with captain Thomas Abercrombie on the verge of a return to the court.

The star swingman has been sidelined for the best

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.