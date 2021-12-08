Basketball: Thomas Abercrombie nearing return from 'mystery injury' as Breakers eye ANBL rematch

Thomas Abercrombie hopes to be available to return next weekend. Photo / Getty Images

The New Zealand Breakers could soon receive a boost to their personnel stocks, with captain Thomas Abercrombie on the verge of a return to the court.

The star swingman has been sidelined for the best part of the last month after suffering an oblique tear in a pre-season fixture against the Sydney Kings three weeks ago which saw him miss the start of the new season.

It wasn't the way Abercrombie wanted to start the campaign, however, he said he was hopeful of being able to get back onto the court next week.

"Recovery is going really well," Abercrombie said

"It's healing faster than we all thought it would. It was a bit of a mystery injury to begin with so we didn't really know how it was going to recover, but it's coming along really well and I'm on track. Hopefully I'll be able to join the guys in practice next week and, all things going well, get back out on the court next weekend."

Abercrombie was one of several players absent from the Breakers' season opening defeat at the hands of the South East Melbourne Phoenix last weekend after members of the team's travelling party were struck down by Covid-19.

But while the players and coaching staff impacted by it will return to the squad this week, Abercrombie finds himself in the unusual position of being the one person who is not fit to play.

However, with the injury not being a leg or arm issue, Abercrombie said he had been able to do plenty of running and was able to put shots up, so was able to stay locked in throughout the recovery process.

Last Saturday, with head coach Dan Shamir felled by Covid-19, Mody Moar took over the reins as head coach, with Abercrombie spending some time working in an assistant coach's role.

"Now I'm just focusing on myself and getting in shape and ready to come and hit the ground running when I can join the guys next week. In some ways it's good; this injury isn't holding me back from doing everything," Abercrombie said.

After starting their season on shaky footing, the Breakers will again face the South East Melbourne Phoenix this weekend, looking to right the wrongs from last week when they were handed a 24-point defeat.

"Last week was tough," Abercrombie admitted.

"We were trying to plug some gaps with different things to make them work, but having most of our pieces back now and being able to establish some sense of normality and routine – we were lucky we got a good buildup to this game.

"We get to face the same team again so, hopefully, we'll right our wrongs and put in a good performance."