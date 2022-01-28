Voyager 2021 media awards
Basketball: RJ Hampton on time with NZ Breakers and NBA life with the Orlando Magic

5 minutes to read
NBA star RJ Hampton reflects on his time playing for the NZ Breakers. Video / NZ Herald

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

RJ Hampton has had time to reflect.

At the tender age of 18, the young guard made the decision to forgo college and instead join the New Zealand Breakers to prepare for the 2020 NBA

