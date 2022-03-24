Super Rugby Pacific, the White Ferns and the ANZ Premiership are all in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott Smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

American-Kiwi basketball legend Kenny McFadden has lost his battle with polycystic kidney disease.

Well known as the mentor and manager of Kiwi basketballer Steven Adams, McFadden, 61, was a former professional basketball player who became instrumental in developing and coaching New Zealand's young basketball players over the past 40 years.

In 2017 it was revealed that McFadden has been battling the disease after he was rushed to hospital with acute respiratory failure. After "extreme medical intervention" he pulled through and was placed on dialysis.

However, on Friday, news emerged that McFadden had passed away, immediately prompting an outpouring of grief online from those within the New Zealand basketball fraternity.

New Zealand National Basketball League general manager Huw Beynon said McFadden's passing was a huge loss for basketball culture in New Zealand.

"A gut punch to wake up to the news of Kenny McFadden's passing. One of the greatest to ever lace them up in New Zealand, and a man whose smile would light up TSB Arena for his Saints team," Beynon posted on Twitter.

"Saints games won't be the same without the great Kenny Mac, who gave so much to our game."

Newstalk ZB's Country Sports producer Mark Kelly said McFadden was one of the greatest ever contributors to New Zealand basketball.

"One of the greatest players to lace 'em up on this side of the world, Kenny Mcfadden has lost his health battle. Four national championships with the Wellington Saints and arguably the greatest coach this country has seen," he posted on Twitter.

Fellow sports commentators Jason Pine and Nathan Rarere joined Kelly with tributes to a man who grew up with Magic Johnson in Michigan and played College Basketball in front of 15,000 people.

Veteran basketball agent Leanne Barrett said via Facebook that McFadden had an incredible effect on the young basketballers he worked with around the country and was always a selfless presence in the community.

"You gave and gave and gave: to basketball, kids, families and the wider community! You gave knowledge, skills, love and TIME to anyone that turned up at the courts!

"You remembered their names, made them work hard, and made them smile! Thanks for the time and love you gave me, personally; and the time, energy and effort you gave to the players I brought to you for words of wisdom, impromptu workouts and coffee meet-ups, phone calls and zoom discussions.

"You have been a rock and a mentor, a sounding board and a blessing to know."

Devastated to learn of the passing of Kenny McFadden.



In the 1980's he didn't just play basketball; he WAS basketball. My memory of his buzzer beater in that '85 NBL final will never dim.



His work with junior players since his retirement was without peer.



— Jason Pine (@pineynz) March 24, 2022

He was my first basketball hero!!! Rest in Love Kenny McFadden



— Nate Rarere (@oldmannato) March 24, 2022

— Martyn Pepperell (@martynpepperell) March 24, 2022

— Jeremy Russotti (@JeremyRussotti) March 24, 2022

— Nigel Yalden 🇳🇿🎙 (@NigelYalden) March 24, 2022

— Chip Matthews (@chipmatthews) March 24, 2022

‘Kua hinga te tōtara o Te Waonui a Tāne’

— Bruce Meyer (@BruceMeyer14) March 24, 2022

McFadden swapped life in the US in the early 1980s for an off-season with the Wellington Saints in the New Zealand National Basketball League. At the Saints he won four championship titles during the 1980s. He retired in 1996, and during the 2000s McFadden has been very involved with junior player development.

Not knowing anything about New Zealand, McFadden quickly settled in his new home and forged a lauded career as player, coach and is now best known as a mentor for Adams.

He took Adams under his wing as a youngster. But if Steven was serious, McFadden told him, he'd have to commit to training every morning at 6am before school. Soon, Adams was texting McFadden every night to make sure he'd get picked up at 5.30am. "He went for about four years straight where he never missed a training," McFadden said.

"Here was a kid who don't miss no trainings, is energetic, enthusiastic and had tunnel vision."

Steven Adams, then a player with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Kenny McFadden (L) pose with children during the New Zealand Basketball Academy launch in 2014. Photo / Getty

But it was what was going on away from the court, too that had perhaps a more significant impact. When he arrived in Wellington, Adams was struggling to read and write. McFadden had told him if he wanted to make it in the United States, he was going to have to earn a college scholarship. And even basketball scholars needed good grades.

Another powerful trait that has got Adams where he is today is that he's a fast learner. He didn't need McFadden to give him the message twice. Adams enrolled at the private Scots College and knuckled down, even if it took a bit of adjusting. It's a gentrified place, where the students wear blazers for uniforms - a lanky kid from the streets of Rotorua was bound to stand out.

"When he put the suit on for the first time and walked into Scots College, I thought about the Fresh Prince of Bel Air," said McFadden.

McFadden as a New Zealand music pioneer

McFadden was also an unlikely contributor to New Zealand's burgeoning hip-hop scene in the early 1980s.

According to New Zealand music history website Audio Culture, McFadden's brother was a DJ in New York City at the time and would help give local Wellington DJs feedback and encouragement as they experimented with what was a brand new genre.

One of those locals was a Māori DJ named Tee-Pee who benefitted hugely from McFadden's connections.

"For Tee Pee, being friends with Kenny came with a couple of bonuses. Kenny had a brother who worked as a DJ in New York. He'd record the best hip hop radio shows to cassette and mail them to Kenny, who would make copies for Tee Pee. Tape by tape, Tee Pee started getting his head around hip hop DJing. Kenny also liked to rap and started giving Tony pointers. Soon enough, Tee Pee was rapping, beatmatching and scratching during his DJ sets," wrote Martyn Pepperell for Audio Culture in 2021.

DJ Tee-Pee went on to become one of the most influential DJs in New Zealand music history, with a little help from McFadden.

What is Polycystic Kidney Disease?

An inherited disorder which gradually replaces healthy kidney tissue with an ever increasing number of cysts.

As these cysts grow, they cause the kidney to swell and eventually fail.

PCKD is the most common genetic cause of end-stage renal disease, accounting for approximately 10 per cent of all dialysis patients.

There are two different types of polycystic kidney disease, dominant and recessive.

Dominant occurs in 90 per cent of cases and usually affects adults. Recessive accounts for the remaining cases and usually affects children.