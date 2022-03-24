Super Rugby Pacific, the White Ferns and the ANZ Premiership are all in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott Smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific, the White Ferns and the ANZ Premiership are all in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott Smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

Global sailing league SailGP has joined forces with Sky TV and NZME to bring its adrenaline-filled racing to even more Kiwis.

With the Championship League's Grand Final kicking off this weekend in San Francisco, local fans will have every opportunity to immerse themselves in the scintillating Season 2 finisher.

Kicking off at 10am on March 27/28 (NZDT), Kiwis can tune into Sky Sport or free to air on nzherald.co.nz, where all the gripping race action will be broadcast live.

Headed up by the decorated duo, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, the New Zealand SailGP Team join the eight nation fleet as they battle it out for the highly coveted US$1m top prize, all against the beautiful backdrop of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

Locals can catch all the live SailGP Grand Final action from their TV, computer or mobile device, making it even more accessible and exciting to get behind our Kiwi athletes performing on the world stage.

SailGP Commercial Director and Head of Event Karl Budge said: "It's fantastic to be working with NZME and Sky to bring the action-packed, boat-to-boat racing to more Kiwis than ever before. New Zealand is such a key market for SailGP and with a four year event commitment, a long-term home too. We wanted to ensure as many Kiwis as possible could get in behind the team in the Grand Final.

"It's been a thrilling season with eight boats on a very tight course with capsizes, crashes and daring passing manoeuvres aplenty. The Grand Final is certainly one to watch, and the great news for Kiwis is the timezones make this weekend's racing on at a very viewer-friendly time for fans here in New Zealand."

Shayne Currie, Managing Editor NZME said: "NZME is thrilled to be partnering with Sky to showcase the SailGP finals weekend through our live, free to air broadcast via nzherald.co.nz. Kiwis love the thrill and intensity of high-stakes sailing, and with so many of New Zealand's best sailing athletes in action for SailGP this is an exciting time for the New Zealand Herald to be bringing this event to our audience.

"That's why we've got one of our sports journalists reporting live from San Francisco for NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB to capture the excitement of the racing and the atmosphere and magic of the event."

The New Zealand SailGP Team is headed up by the decorated duo, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke. Photo / Photosport

Adam Crothers, Sky's Head of Sport Partnerships said: "Every moment of SailGP action has your heart in your throat. It's fresh, exciting, showcases the best men and women competitors on the water, and it's just what our customers are after. We want New Zealanders to get right in behind Season 3 when the comp will go live out of Christchurch in March 2023, so we're delighted to partner with NZME to share the final weekend of Season

2 free-to-air."

Just like riding on a high-flying F50 catamaran, all SailGP race coverage on Sky Sport and nzherald.co.nz will be captured from every angle, delivering a full-immersive viewing experience.

Don't miss the live action, with the New Zealand SailGP Team touted as the unassailable front-runners to take out the SailGP Impact League, a world-first podium for the planet designed to make sustainability action essential to the fabric of sport.

Check out the Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix on Sky Sport and nzherald.co.nz/sailgp at 10am, Sunday 27 March and 10am, Monday 28 March.