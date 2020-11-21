Basketball: Fans react as Steven Adams reportedly set to move to New Orleans Pelicans in major NBA trade

Steven Adams is reportedly on the move from Oklahoma City to New Orleans. Photo / Getty

Oklahoma City Thunder fans have reacted to the news that Steven Adams is set to join a new team in the NBA.

After seven seasons with the Thunder, the Kiwi star is reportedly set to be traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Respected NBA reporter Shams Charania first reported that the Thunder were in talks to send Adams to the Pelicans, before ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that Adams is set to be part of the originally-reported Jrue Holiday deal, which saw the Milwaukee Bucks pick up the high-profile guard in exchange for several draft picks from the Pelicans.

Wojnarowski later confirmed that the Thunder have "agreed in principle" to move Adams to the Pelicans for future draft picks.

Adams has spent his entire NBA career with the Thunder since he was drafted in 2013, playing 530 regular season and 59 playoff games, but with the Thunder rebuilding their roster for the future with an emphasis on collecting draft picks, Adams - and his US$27.5 million contract for the upcoming 2020-21 season - has become less valuable.

Adams, 27, has one year remaining on his initial four-year contract before he becomes a free agent at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

When finalised, Adams' departure from Oklahoma City would see him exit in 10th all-time in games played for the franchise, second in offensive rebounds, seventh in total rebounds, fifth in blocks and first in field goal percentage.

Thunder fans have reacted to his potential departure.

Thank you Steven Adams for your time in Oklahoma City



One of the funniest and nicest players in the entire league



One of the few constants through constantly changing OKC rosters



Someone who I would’ve loved to see be an OKC lifer



Thank you Kiwi pic.twitter.com/Cx2IFoXY6H — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) November 21, 2020

We all knew this was coming and it was best for the franchise but it doesn’t make it hurt any less.

I’m going to miss Steven Adams so much. https://t.co/G81BYz5qHe — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) November 21, 2020

Time for a Steven Adams appreciation post. Thanks to the Big Kiwi for an amazing seven seasons in Oklahoma City. You embraced this place, and you’ll always be one of our own. The team simply will not be the same without you. #ThunderUp 🇳🇿🥝 pic.twitter.com/ZD6f10VRyJ — Gaylan Towle II (@MisterTowle2) November 21, 2020

Farewell to our Kiwi, OKC’s glowup king. We’ll miss you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BM4nbKnAVv — City of OKC (@cityofokc) November 21, 2020

Steven Adams is reading all these tweets from Thunder fans and saying "I didn't die, mate" which makes us laugh and then we cry some more. — Olivia Panchal (@oliviapanchal) November 21, 2020

A video shared by sports reporter Dylan Buckingham showed what playing in Oklahoma, one of the smallest markets in the NBA, means to the Kiwi while other media members added their takes on the planned move.

This was Steven Adams last season talking about Oklahoma and the #Thunder. https://t.co/IcRgjLrAXe — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) November 21, 2020

All stars are always going to connect to a market’s fans. Steven Adams are a bit rarer — when people just love a guy for who he is & the feeling is mutual.



Here’s hoping the mural of him in Bricktown always stays ...#Thunder pic.twitter.com/H9PBgwPNQw — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) November 21, 2020

Steven Adams eats more than any human being alive. I cannot imagine a better culinary fit for an NBA player. https://t.co/0XchX3MALj — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 21, 2020

The Pelicans landing Steven Adams is a GREAT pick up!!! I see you shining Griff. Carry the hell on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 21, 2020

Steven Adams, the heart and soul.

Retire the jersey, @okcthunder. https://t.co/AhO5ybDKLa — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 21, 2020

The Pelicans have the required cap space to include Adams' sizeable contract on their books for the season ahead, though could still look to trade him to another interested party. However, as things stand, Adams would likely link up with rising sensation and 2019 No 1 draft pick Zion Williamson in the Pelicans' starting frontcourt.

New Orleans has had a New Zealand influence in their team before, with Sean Marks playing 79 games over two seasons from 2008-2010, when the franchise was known as the New Orleans Hornets. New Zealand Breakers guard Corey Webster also spent pre-season with the squad in 2015.