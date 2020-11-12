Basketball: David Seymour and Chlöe Swarbrick drafted on opposing sides for Breakers All-Star celebrity game

Act leader David Seymour (left) and Greens MP Chlöe Swarbrick. Photos / Getty

The hopes for an on-court coalition between David Seymour and Chlöe Swarbrick have been quashed, with the pair set to face-off in the New Zealand Breakers All-Star celebrity game.

As part of the event's draft to make up the two teams, Seymour, leader of the Act Party, and Swarbrick, Greens MP, have been named on Team [Tom] Abercrombie and Team [Finn] Delany respectively for the game at Spark Arena on November 26.

Accustomed to trading blows in the debate chamber, the political pair will now put whatever skills they have with a ball on the hardwoods. They come in hot off good form – having both enjoyed historic elections in their own right.

Seymour has previewed a sneaky performance from himself is on the horizon, and his enthusiasm suggests at the very least, the effort will be there.

He previously stated he has "untapped skills" and it was wrong of people to "underestimate" his basketball ability.

There is no shortage of talent involved, with sporting and music stars filling out the singlets alongside the two politicians.

In Team Abercrombie, Seymour will be joined by Breakers teammates Jarrad Weeks and Tai Webster, former Silver Fern Irene van Dyk, Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker – who replaces UFC star Israel Adesanya due to quarantine complications.

On Team Delany, Swarbrick will have Rob Loe and Corey Webster from the Breakers to work with. She will also be joined by Silver Ferns shooter Maia Wilson, heavyweight boxer Junior Fa, Olympic gold medalist Eric Murray and former All Black Carlos Spencer.

The event later this month is for charity, raising funds for the Starship Foundation.

Team Abercrombie:

Tom Abercrombie - Breakers

Jarrad Weeks - Breakers

Tai Webster - Breakers

Irene van Dyk - Silver Fern

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck – Warriors Captain

Joseph Parker - Boxer

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott – Winter Olympic Bronze Medallist

Liam Messam - All Black

David Seymour - ACT politician

Nouri - Chart-topping Singer

Chris Mac – Six60

Jenny-May Clarkson – Silver Fern

Guy Williams - Comedian

Kai Kara-France - UFC Fighter

Shane Young - UFC Fighter

Coach: Dan Shamir

Team Delany:

Finn Delany - Breakers

Rob Loe - Breakers

Corey Webster - Breakers

Maia Wilson - Silver Fern

Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck – Former Warrior & Social Media Star

Junior Fa - Boxer

Eric Murray – Double Olympic Champion

Carlos Spencer - All Black

Chloe Swarbrick - Green politician

Ruby Tui - Black Fern

Greg Murphy - 4x Bathurst Winner

James McOnie - Broadcaster

Jordan River - Mai FM host

*Two mystery players to be revealed

Coach: Mody Maor