Basketball: Act leader David Seymour among celebrities to play in New Zealand Breakers' charity game

The New Zealand Breakers have managed to snare one of the country's most popular politicians for their Celebrity Basketball game on November 26.

David Seymour is one of a host of New Zealand public figures who will compete in the charity event, that will raise funds for the Starship foundation.

UFC champion Israel Adesanya, Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, heavyweight boxer Junior Fa, former Silver Fern Irene van Dyk, and Black Cap Jimmy Neesham are some of many who will join Seymour on court, mirroring the NBA's annual celebrity All-Star game.

Two teams will be captained by Breakers stars Tom Abercrombie and Finn Delany. Teams will be picked in a draft.

Act leader David Seymour is one of many famous faces competing in the Breakers Celebrity Basketball game on November 26. Photo / Getty

While Seymour will likely be the least experienced when it comes to physical activity in the event, he has sent a warning about his untapped basketball skills.

"You know people have underestimated me before, such as when people underestimated my dance… actually they were absolutely right to underestimate my dancing, but not my basketball," Seymour said in a promotional video.

"I can't wait."

The dancing he refers to occurred during the seventh season of New Zealand's Dancing with the Stars in 2018, where Seymour featured as one of 12 celebrities and became famous for twerking during a routine.

For the record, he and partner Amelia ended up finishing a respectable fifth.

Other names confirmed for the chairty event include double Olympic gold medallist Eric Murray, racing legend Greg Murphy, Black Fern Ruby Tui and former All Black Carlos Spencer.

The game will take place at Spark Arena with the hopes of delivering a light-hearted, entertaining event to carry out what has been a tumultuous year for many.