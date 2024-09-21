Despite missing suspended import centre Freddie Gillespie, New Zealand took charge even with Brisbane arriving having had a strong pre-season, including winning the Blitz on the Gold Coast.

They took full control with an 11-0 run early in the second quarter and were on top 51-34 by half-time shooting a stunning 63.6 per cent from the field and making 8-of-12 from deep.

Another 12 straight points in the third quarter saw the Breakers’ lead blow out to 26, and even with a 22-point lead midway through the fourth Brisbane caused a late scare, before Parker Jackson-Cartwright (20 points, 11 assists) iced the game.

In the absence of Gillespie, Sam Mennenga starred with 22 points and seven rebounds, with Mojave King adding 12 points and two steals, and new import Matt Mooney 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Breakers coach Petteri Koponen couldn’t fault his team’s first 35 minutes, but then he held his breath late.

“The first 30 minutes we were excellent and we had a great game plan that worked, and the guys were focused from the beginning,” he said.

“The most important thing from this win is the guys showed themselves that they can win in this league.

“Now we don’t have to be scared anymore in the last quarter, they can handle the business.”

Brisbane will take heart from the big finish, with new import Keandre Cook having 13 last-quarter points and 25 for the game, including five three-pointers.

Prather had 11 points, Tohi Smith-Milner 10 and Tyrell Harrison nine.

Bullets coach Justin Schueller didn’t mince his words after the match.

“It was a pathetic performance by us, that’s the best word I can describe it with,” he said.

“We weren’t at the level for the entire first half and I’m super disappointed because we went through a year of this last year where we left things too late.”







