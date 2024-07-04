Petteri Koponen will be the Breakers' head coach. Photo / Getty Images

The New Zealand Breakers have appointed Finland’s Petteri Koponen as their new head coach ahead of the 2024/25 season.

He replaces Mody Maor, who the Breakers reluctantly allowed a release from his deal with a year remaining after he received an offer from Asia.

Maor subsequently signed a two-year deal with Nagasaki Velka in Japan’s B League.

Koponen, 36, will join the club following a stint in the NBA Summer League as assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs.

He has also had a successful coaching career in Europe, including two years in the EuroLeague Basketball Adidas Next Generation Tournament, where he led his team to the final in 2022. Breakers owner, Matt Walsh, described Koponen as one of the best young coaches in the world and said the club was lucky to have secured his services.