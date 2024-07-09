Advertisement
Home / Sport / Basketball / Breakers

Basketball: Breakers seal NBA crossover return, to play pre-season games against Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Parker Jackson-Cartwright of the Breakers against Keyonte George of the Utah Jazz last year. Photo / Getty Images

The Breakers will return to the US, and take part in pre-season matches against NBA opposition against both the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder in October.

After last year’s early season trip to face both the Jazz and Portland Trailblazers, the Kiwi side will make their fourth visit to the US, as part of a continued crossover between the NBA and NBL.

New Breakers coach Petteri Koponen’s side will square off against the Jazz on October 4, and Thunder on October 10.

However, as was the case last year, the matches will fall between the Breakers’ second game of the ANBL season against South East Melbourne Phoenix on September 29, and their third match against the Brisbane Bullets on October 17.

“We are proud to continue our association with the best basketball league in the world,” Breakers owner Matt Walsh said.

“We look forward to flying to the USA in October and resuming our rivalry with the Jazz and Thunder.”

Facing the Thunder in particular will see the Breakers face off against former charge Ousmane Dieng, who spent the 2021/22 season with the team.

Since then, the 21-year-old has gone on to be drafted by the New York Knicks, and be traded to the Thunder, and has made 72 appearances for Oklahoma City in the NBA.

As the NBL bids to establish itself as a major player outside of the NBA, the league’s presence as a pre-season fixture for the NBA is welcomed by organisers.

“These games also continue to position our teams and athletes alongside the very best our sport has to offer globally,” said NBL head of basketball operations Vince Criveli.

“Our relationship with the NBA continues to grow and evolve, and we look forward to working on more exciting initiatives in the future.

“The Breakers are a wonderful organisation with a proud history of success and have really embraced these games, and we wish them all the best against the Jazz and Thunder.”



