Parker Jackson-Cartwright of the Breakers against Keyonte George of the Utah Jazz last year. Photo / Getty Images

The Breakers will return to the US, and take part in pre-season matches against NBA opposition against both the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder in October.

After last year’s early season trip to face both the Jazz and Portland Trailblazers, the Kiwi side will make their fourth visit to the US, as part of a continued crossover between the NBA and NBL.

New Breakers coach Petteri Koponen’s side will square off against the Jazz on October 4, and Thunder on October 10.

However, as was the case last year, the matches will fall between the Breakers’ second game of the ANBL season against South East Melbourne Phoenix on September 29, and their third match against the Brisbane Bullets on October 17.

“We are proud to continue our association with the best basketball league in the world,” Breakers owner Matt Walsh said.