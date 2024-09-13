Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Basketball / Breakers

New Zealand Breakers lose to Sydney Kings after Freddie Gillespie’s disqualification

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Freddie Gillespie of the Breakers is ejected during the 2024 NBL Blitz match against Sydney Kings. Photo / Getty Images

Freddie Gillespie of the Breakers is ejected during the 2024 NBL Blitz match against Sydney Kings. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand Breakers import Freddie Gillespie was ejected overnight for headbutting Sydney Kings veteran Shaun Bruce and drawing blood above the eye during the NBL’s Blitz competition at the Gold Coast.

The defensive specialist and Sydney’s two-time championship winner exchanged words mid-court with under two minutes to play. Gillespie headbutted Bruce, drawing blood. He received a disqualifying foul, and from there, the Kings pushed on to an 11-point win, 90-79.

The Breakers will be upset after leading for much of the match. Scores were level after one quarter at 23-23. They led by four at half-time and three at three-quarter time but were outscored in the final quarter, 28-14.

Despite the late drama, there was plenty to like for New Zealand, especially from Matt Mooney, who delivered 25 points and eight assists on 11/16 shooting.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Before leaving the game early, Gillespie had 13 points, five rebounds, and three blocks. Former Next Star Mojave King contributed 13 points and three boards, Mitch McCarron added 10 points and four assists, and Sam Mennenga chipped in with nine points and five rebounds.

There was also a scare with Max Darling appearing to suffer a lower leg injury early when going up for a layup.

Both teams now head to Perth for HoopsFest, with the Breakers in action on Saturday against the Brisbane Bullets before the Kings play the Adelaide 36ers on Sunday.

In a press release, the NBL said it would provide further updates as they come to hand relating to Gillespie and Bruce’s incident.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Save

Latest from Breakers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Breakers