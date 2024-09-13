Freddie Gillespie of the Breakers is ejected during the 2024 NBL Blitz match against Sydney Kings. Photo / Getty Images

Freddie Gillespie of the Breakers is ejected during the 2024 NBL Blitz match against Sydney Kings. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand Breakers import Freddie Gillespie was ejected overnight for headbutting Sydney Kings veteran Shaun Bruce and drawing blood above the eye during the NBL’s Blitz competition at the Gold Coast.

The defensive specialist and Sydney’s two-time championship winner exchanged words mid-court with under two minutes to play. Gillespie headbutted Bruce, drawing blood. He received a disqualifying foul, and from there, the Kings pushed on to an 11-point win, 90-79.

The Breakers will be upset after leading for much of the match. Scores were level after one quarter at 23-23. They led by four at half-time and three at three-quarter time but were outscored in the final quarter, 28-14.

Despite the late drama, there was plenty to like for New Zealand, especially from Matt Mooney, who delivered 25 points and eight assists on 11/16 shooting.