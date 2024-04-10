A decision on the best future option for Auckland’s main stadium will be made next month.

It was originally due to be earlier but the timetable has been revised, due to further due diligence being done on the four competing pitches. A council working group is currently assessing the options for Auckland’s principal arena, with the aim of future-proofing the city in terms of stadium requirements - after decades of debate.

The working group, which was set up last September by Mayor Wayne Brown, has engaged a local consulting practice to act as independent advisors. They are not one of the big four accounting firms.

They have been charged with delving deeper into what was presented in December last year, when each proposal gave a 75-minute pitch to the working group. The advisors have met each bid team on multiple occasions.

“We’ve got someone who knows their stuff to go around and kick the tyres and talk to all the bidders,” said councillor Shane Henderson, who chairs the working group. “I can gauge the public mood as a politician but I don’t know how to run a stadium.”

“It’s important that we can get some of that expertise. Getting into the detail, the real weeds of it all. Because we have to be confident as a city that this is 100 per cent viable, that it financially stacks up, all that kind of stuff.”

An aerial image of the proposed new precinct at Auckland's Quay Park, featuring the downtown stadium, hotels, commercial, retail and residential space.

Asked if he was confident that the assessors could be truly neutral - given there are connections everywhere in the city - Henderson was unequivocal.

“100 per cent,” said Henderson. “That is the number one criteria. Auckland’s a small place. I get that. So to appoint anyone I needed to be 100 per cent confident in their independence and impartiality and that is the spirit that I take as the chair as well.”

The working group has also decided to use quantative criteria, to give each prospective bid a rating across different aspects.

“It’s a tool for debate - but a very useful tool,” said Henderson.

An artist's impression of the proposed sunken Auckland waterfront stadium.

The other councillors on the working group are Julie Fairey, Wayne Walker, Daniel Newman and Chris Darby. The panel also includes Sport New Zealand chief executive Raelene Castle, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited boss Nick Hill, Tau Henare (independent Māori statutory representative) and mayoral adviser Simon Johnston.

The four options under consideration are;

- Eden Park 2.1. A redevelopment of the historic venue, pushing the capacity to 60,000.

- Waterfront Arena Aotearoa. This is centred on a 50,000-seat facility at Bledisloe Wharf. Known as the “sunken stadium”.

- The Tank Farm. Based at Wynyard Point, with a 55,000 capacity rectangular stadium along with an 8,000 seat indoor arena.

- Quay Park or Te Toangaroa. A 50,000-capacity downtown stadium, part of a new sports and entertainment precinct at the eastern end of the waterfront.

Aerial images of the proposed stadium on Wynyard Point.

The working group is scheduled to have its final meeting next week, together with the independent advisors.

“It will be behind closed doors - thrashing out the criteria,” explained Henderson. “This one is better for transport, this one for the environment, etcetera.”

Henderson hopes that the working group can fix on one preferred option - “that’s cleaner” - but didn’t rule out multiple preferences.

“I’ve got an open mind,” said Henderson.

From there, he expects things to move “quite quickly”. Once the working group has decided on its recommendation, Henderson will produce a briefing document for the wider council. It is set to be discussed at the governing body meeting on May 30, before a vote to produce a binding decision.

“It is in a public forum,” said Henderson. “It will be a transparent process. From that vote, hopefully we get something across the line, then we go to government, we go to private partners and we have this cool project that the city really needs.”

Eden Park's capacity would lift to 60,000 under the 2.0 vision. Image / Eden Park Trust

Henderson admitted that the financial equation was the biggest issue, as there will be minimal - if any - ratepayer funds available - and central government has yet to commit.

While Henderson had hoped for an earlier resolution, he also didn’t want to be hurried.

“Any process needs to be 100 per cent defensible,” said Henderson. “It needs to be thorough and I would advantage that over speed but I do appreciate that Aucklanders want to know what is going on. It’s a world of upheaval at the moment and we need to know what the future of our city is on such a major question.”

For his part, Henderson has enjoyed being part of a high profile project but will also be happy to complete the process.

“Every barbeque I went to, everyone has an opinion on stadiums,” laughed Henderson. “So it did affect my summer a bit.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.