Olympic medallists Tom Walsh and Hamish Kerr are helping to fund more New Zealand track and field athletes soar to new heights on the world stage.

After recognising the critical funding gap many elite track and field athletes face in order to qualify for major international competitions, the duo co-founded the Aotearoa Athletics Trust to be part of the solution and bring more equity to their sport.

“Traditional funding models in New Zealand leave many high-level athletes with a significant shortfall to reach major international competitions,” Walsh said.

“We’ve seen too many talented athletes miss opportunities simply due to financial constraints, and we wanted to do something positive that would help plug those gaps.”

Three of the trust’s four inaugural grant recipients have been selected to represent NZ at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where Kerr (high jump) and Walsh (shot put) will also be competing.